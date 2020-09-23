A Winnebago man was sentenced for habitual offender domestic assault in federal court on Monday.
Lamar Bertucci, 51, was given a sentence of time served and three years of supervised release. Bertucci served about two months in custody, the U.S. Attorney’s Office announced in a press release.
Bertucci was involved in an altercation with his wife in early January 2019. He assaulted her and pushed her to the ground.
Bertucci had two prior domestic assault convictions from 2003. He also was convicted for theft in 2007, unlawful possession of bald eagle feathers in 2009 and violation of the Bald Eagle Act in 2014.
The case was investigated by the FBI and the Omaha Nation Law Enforcement Services.