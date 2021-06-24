OMAHA — Acting U.S. Attorney Jan Sharp announced that Wakaja Harden, 31, Winnebago, was sentenced Wednesday in federal court in Omaha for assault resulting in serious bodily injury in Indian Country.

U.S. District Judge Brain C. Buescher sentenced Harden to 41 months imprisonment. After his release from prison, Harden will begin a three-year term of supervised release. There is no parole in the federal system.

According to court documents, on Aug. 1, 2020, a Native American man was attacked by Harden while the victim was sleeping. Harden, the victim, and a third person were staying at the same residence on the Winnebago Indian Reservation.

After the assault, the victim stumbled out of the residence over to a nearby home. A resident there called the police. The victim required emergency medical attention and was flown via helicopter to a hospital in Sioux City, Iowa, where he spent four days in the hospital with a broken spine, broken ribs and disfiguring lacerations.

At the time of Harden’s arrest for the instant offense, he was on federal supervised release. This case was investigated by the FBI.

