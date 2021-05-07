A Winnebago man was given probation in federal court Wednesday following his conviction on two charges.
Acting U.S. Attorney Jan Sharp announced that Richard Dinsmore, 48, of Winnebago was sentenced Wednesday in Omaha by U.S. Magistrate Judge Michael Nelson to 5 years’ probation for assault by beating, striking or wounding and negligent child abuse.
On or about Nov. 17, 2019, Dinsmore and the victim of the assault were at their shared residence on the Winnebago Indian Reservation, according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office.
Dinsmore and the victim began arguing, and Dinsmore forcefully grabbed the victim by the throat and squeezed, causing the victim to experience pain, shortness of breath and marks on her neck, according to the release.
The children of Dinsmore and the victim were in the other room and heard the assault happen, causing emotional distress and endangering their mental health. The victim fled the house with the children to a neighbor’s house looking for help. The neighbor observed the victim and children to be crying, and one of the children stated, “My dad is trying to kill my mom.”
Dinsmore and the victim were spouses at the time of the assault and share children in common. Dinsmore is an enrolled member of the Kickapoo Indian Tribe. These events took place within the Winnebago Indian Reservation.
This case was investigated by the Winnebago Police Department and the FBI.