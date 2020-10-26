Court action
NDN stock photo

A Winnebago man received a prison sentence in U.S. District Court on Friday.

George Lopez, 39, was sentenced for unlawfully possessing a firearm, the U.S. Attorney’s Office said in a press release.

Law enforcement discovered Lopez was in possession of a Mossberg 12-gauge shotgun in October 2019. He had accidentally shot himself in the leg and had to be hospitalized.

Officers seized the shotgun and then later went to arrest Lopez and discovered he had a new shotgun. The officers seized the gun as well and arrested Lopez.

Lopez was sentenced to 15 months in prison and three years’ supervised release.

The case was investigated by the FBI and Winnebago Police Department.

Lope was forbidden from owning a firearm because of an earlier misdemeanor domestic violence conviction in April 2019.

That charge arose from an incident in which Lopez pushed the victim to the ground and kicked her in the head. Later, Lopez refused to open the door to officers who came to arrest him. The officers had to use a battering ram to enter.

