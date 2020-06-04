Winnebago man faces charges

Court action 2
NDN stock image

OMAHA — U.S. Attorney Joe Kelly announced the unsealing of a criminal complaint charging Jonathan Daniel Rooney, 25, Winnebago, with manslaughter for the death of Kozee Decorah.

Rooney’s arrest occurred June 1. The maximum punishment for the offense is 15 years’ imprisonment, a $250,000 fine, a three-year term of supervised release and a $100 special assessment. Rooney appeared before U.S. Magistrate Judge Susan M. Bazis on Wednesday.

A preliminary hearing and a detention hearing will be at a date to be determined. As this matter concerns an ongoing investigation, the U.S. Attorney’s Office is unable to provide additional comment at this time.

The case was investigated by the Winnebago Police Department, the Nebraska state fire marshal and the FBI.

