A 27-year-old Winnebago man was convicted on Wednesday of manslaughter.
Acting U.S. Attorney Jan Sharp announced that a federal jury in the District of Nebraska found Jonathan Rooney of Winnebago guilty of manslaughter and destruction of evidence.
Rooney killed 22-year-old Kozee Decorah in May of 2020 and then burned her body and other evidence at an abandoned cabin on the Winnebago Indian Reservation, according to a press release.
On May 16, 2020, Decorah called the Winnebago Police Department to report that the vehicle that she, Rooney and their infant son were using was stuck in the mud in a remote area of the Winnebago Reservation.
When Winnebago conservation officers located the vehicle, they were unable to locate Decorah, Rooney or the infant. The officers had noticed a fire near midnight in the outhouse of a remote cabin, where Rooney was found nude in a bed with his clothes missing. The infant was with him at the time, the U.S. Attorney’s Office said.
Blood droplets also were observed in the cabin, and human remains in the form of a skull were found in the fire. Authorities were able to identify the remains as belonging to Decorah through dental records.
Chief U.S. District Judge Robert F. Rossiter Jr. ordered a presentence investigation report on Wednesday, and Rooney will be sentenced on Friday, March 11, 2022, at 11 a.m.
This case was investigated by the FBI, Winnebago Police Department, the Winnebago Conservation Office, Winnebago volunteer firefighters and the Nebraska state fire marshal.