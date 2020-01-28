Court action large NDN

OMAHA — A Winnebago man has been charged in connection with an incident with a minor in November, U.S. Attorney Joe Kelly announced Monday.

The indictment was one of several issued Monday by a federal grand jury for the District of Nebraska.

Rodney Thomas, 40, Winnebago, is charged in a five-count indictment. Two counts charge the defendant with abusive sexual contact with a minor on or about Nov. 17. The maximum possible penalty if convicted is two years’ imprisonment on each count, including a $250,000 fine on each count.

Two other counts charge the defendant with committing an offense against a minor while required to register as a sex offender on or about that same date. The maximum possible penalty if convicted is 10 years’ imprisonment on each count consecutive to the first two counts. The final count charges the defendant with terroristic threats on or about Nov. 17. The maximum possible penalty if convicted includes two years’ imprisonment and a $10,000 fine.

Tags

In other news

Grandson’s pitch coaxes Redford out of retirement, briefly

Grandson’s pitch coaxes Redford out of retirement, briefly

PARK CITY, Utah (AP) — Midway through the film festival he founded more than four decades ago, Robert Redford hopped out of a car and hollered to his grandson. The 28-year-old Dylan Redford was later that evening to premiere at Sundance a film he co-directed.

+2
University's roots 'run deep across this state'

University's roots 'run deep across this state'

In “Prairie University: A History of the University of Nebraska,” Husker teaching luminary Robert E. Knoll provides what is considered the definitive history of the institution, spotlighting its birth as a land-grant university in the late 1860s.

Red Cross schedules blood donations

Red Cross schedules blood donations

The American Red Cross has extended its urgent call for donors of all blood types to give blood. With influenza escalating across the country and preventing donors from giving, and winter weather threatening to cancel blood drives, the Red Cross now has a critical shortage of Type O blood an…