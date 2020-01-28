OMAHA — A Winnebago man has been charged in connection with an incident with a minor in November, U.S. Attorney Joe Kelly announced Monday.
The indictment was one of several issued Monday by a federal grand jury for the District of Nebraska.
Rodney Thomas, 40, Winnebago, is charged in a five-count indictment. Two counts charge the defendant with abusive sexual contact with a minor on or about Nov. 17. The maximum possible penalty if convicted is two years’ imprisonment on each count, including a $250,000 fine on each count.
Two other counts charge the defendant with committing an offense against a minor while required to register as a sex offender on or about that same date. The maximum possible penalty if convicted is 10 years’ imprisonment on each count consecutive to the first two counts. The final count charges the defendant with terroristic threats on or about Nov. 17. The maximum possible penalty if convicted includes two years’ imprisonment and a $10,000 fine.