Winnebago man charged with assault

U.S. Attorney Joe Kelly announced Thursday that the federal grand jury for the District of Nebraska has returned five unsealed indictments, charging seven defendants, including one man from Northeast Nebraska.
Josephine Alexis Baker, 22, Winnebago, is charged with assault with a dangerous weapon with intent to do bodily harm on Nov. 24.
The maximum possible penalty if convicted is 10 years’ imprisonment, a $250,000 fine, a three-year term of supervised release and a $100 special assessment.
Indictments are charging documents that contain one or more individual counts that are merely accusations.