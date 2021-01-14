Residents of Northeast Nebraska are advised to hang onto their hats as high winds blow through the state on Thursday and Friday.
The National Weather Service has issued a high wind warning that will remain in effect until 6 p.m. Friday. Northwest winds of 25 to 35 miles per hour with gusts up to 60 miles an hour are likely. Damaging winds could blow down trees and power lines. Widespread power outages are expected, and travel likely will be difficult, especially for high-profile vehicles.
The weather service said the conditions are the result of an intense upper disturbance moving through the region.
In addition to high winds, blizzard or near-blizzard conditions are expected to develop late Thursday and possibly will continue into Friday morning, especially in counties east of Norfolk. Those areas could receive up to 5 inches of snow.