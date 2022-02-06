Firefighters from six departments responded to a large hay fire Sunday afternoon about 5 miles south of Norfolk near the Madison and Stanton County line.

About 3 p.m. Sunday, several large hay bales were reported to be on fire along 835th Road between 557 and 558 avenues.

Firefighters from Norfolk, Madison, Battle Creek, Hoskins, Stanton and Pierce, along with fire and rescue departments, are on the scene. More than 100 large round hay bales were reported to be on fire.

About 3:30 p.m., the fire spread to some nearby tires, which thickened and blackened the smoke. The tires are believed to have been used to weigh down a trap that covered the hay bales.

According to a sheriff’s deputy, the fire may have started from a hay grinder. Wind gusts in excess of 25 mph from the northwest, according to AccuWeather, are making it hard to fight the fire.

The location is near the Madison and Stanton County line in Madison County. One shed also is reportedly on fire.

No livestock is in immediate danger.

Law enforcement officers are blocking traffic on 835th Road between 557th and 558th Avenue. People are encouraged to stay away as firetrucks are going in and out.

Firefighters are accessing water at multiple locations a few miles from the scene, including on First Street and the Norfolk Regional Airport.

About 4:15 p.m., Pierce Fire was called to send a tanker.

Updates will be made as information is provided. 

