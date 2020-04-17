Enel North America — which operates the Rattlesnake Creek wind farm in Dixon County through its renewables arm Enel Green Power — is committing $5,000 each to the Allen Senior Center and the Wakefield Food Pantry to support COVID-19 preparedness and response.
Across the U.S. and Canada, the company is donating $1.3 million to support 75 local organizations in communities where it operates. The company’s response will not only address immediate health and social services needs, but it also will help alleviate long-term economic impacts from this crisis. Additionally, Enel North America plans to move forward with its 2020 hiring plan developed ahead of the pandemic.
Support will provide funding to organizations, including first responders, community and rural hospitals, food security programs and technology for remote learning for schools.
“We have always felt a deep responsibility to support the health and well-being of the communities where we live and work, and even more so during this crisis,” said Enrico Viale, head of Enel North America. “COVID-19 has caused unprecedented economic challenges for critical service organizations in many communities, and we hope our support can provide some sense of relief. From rural hospitals to first responders, local schools and food banks, these organizations and their workers are on the front lines, and we thank essential workers everywhere for their extraordinary and unwavering response to this crisis.”