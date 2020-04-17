enel Green Power

Enel North America — which operates the Rattlesnake Creek wind farm in Dixon County through its renewables arm Enel Green Power — is committing $5,000 each to the Allen Senior Center and the Wakefield Food Pantry to support COVID-19 preparedness and response.

Across the U.S. and Canada, the company is donating $1.3 million to support 75 local organizations in communities where it operates. The company’s response will not only address immediate health and social services needs, but it also will help alleviate long-term economic impacts from this crisis. Additionally, Enel North America plans to move forward with its 2020 hiring plan developed ahead of the pandemic.

Support will provide funding to organizations, including first responders, community and rural hospitals, food security programs and technology for remote learning for schools.

“We have always felt a deep responsibility to support the health and well-being of the communities where we live and work, and even more so during this crisis,” said Enrico Viale, head of Enel North America. “COVID-19 has caused unprecedented economic challenges for critical service organizations in many communities, and we hope our support can provide some sense of relief. From rural hospitals to first responders, local schools and food banks, these organizations and their workers are on the front lines, and we thank essential workers everywhere for their extraordinary and unwavering response to this crisis.”

Tags

In other news

Arts, humanities groups can apply for grants

Arts, humanities groups can apply for grants

LINCOLN — As part of the $2 trillion federal CARES Act passed by Congress to provide economic relief to the nation during the coronavirus pandemic, $75 million each was allocated to the National Endowment for the Arts and National Endowment for the Humanities to assist the many organizations…

Nebraska has high growth possibilities with wind

Nebraska has high growth possibilities with wind

Wind power today is America’s top choice for new power installations and its top renewable energy provider, and Nebraska continues to be one of the fastest growing wind states in the country with some of the greatest potential for further growth. 

Norfolk Area Community Foundation Fund sets up COVID-19 account

Norfolk Area Community Foundation Fund sets up COVID-19 account

The Norfolk Area Community Foundation Fund has established a COVID-19 response account in an effort to raise funds and make grants to local governmental and 501(c)(3) entities working to address the impact of the outbreak on the community, region and vulnerable community members.

Shooting range gets tentative approval east of Madison

Shooting range gets tentative approval east of Madison

Despite some objections about noise, a proposed trap and skeet shooting range just outside the Madison city limits was approved by the Madison County Joint Planning Commission on Thursday evening, but still must go to the Madison County board of commissioners for final approval.