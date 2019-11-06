Chicago-based renewables developer Invenergy is strengthening its presence in Northeast and North Central Nebraska.
On Tuesday, it announced that it has signed a virtual power purchase agreement with AT&T for the output of a 300-megawatt wind farm in Nebraska.
Thanks to this contract, AT&T’s renewable energy purchases will surpass 1.5 gigawatts of total capacity, according to the announcement.
The agreement concerns what’s called Thunderhead Wind Energy Center, which is being built in Antelope and Wheeler counties.
Once completed by the end of 2020, the wind park will comprise 108 GE wind turbines capable of generating enough electricity to supply more than 115,000 local homes a year.
In September, WEC Energy Group announced an agreement to buy an 80% stake in the Thunderhead Wind Energy Center for about $338 million.
Invenergy already operates the Upstream Wind Energy project in Antelope County. It previously invested more than $500 million in 179 turbines in three projects, many of which are in the southern part of the county and other counties, mostly near Elgin and Petersburg and south of Oakdale and Tilden.