A wind chill advisory is now in effect from 9 p.m. Friday to 3 a.m. Saturday, followed by a winter weather advisory from 3 a.m. Saturday to midnight Saturday.
Portions of east central and Northeast Nebraska can expect snow accumulations of 1-3 inches. Wind chills may reach as low as 25 below zero. The cold wind chills could cause frostbite on exposed skin in as little as 30 minutes. Wear appropriate clothing, including hat and gloves.
Blowing snow will reduce visibility and create treacherous travel conditions. Plan on slippery road conditions. Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road conditions can be obtained by calling 511.
For the latest weather update, visit https://bit.ly/3zc742S.