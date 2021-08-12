There’s one thing about which Norfolk Mayor Josh Moenning is certain — clean energy must be part of the solution for carbon reduction.
Moenning spoke Wednesday evening at a forum NPPD held in Norfolk in part to get public input on how to balance cost, the environment, reliability and resilience as the public utility works to reduce its carbon emissions.
Moenning said there are economic benefits to clean energy.
“Norfolk and Northeast Nebraska are really the hot bed of activity in clean energy development in recent years,” Moenning said. “So I think Norfolk and our region are living proof of some of the economic benefits that I think we are seeing from being an energy producer.”
While Nebraska has not been an energy state, it can be. It has wind and solar potential, Moenning said. For Norfolk, it has meant new jobs both in construction and on-going, he said.
In the last three or four years, Moenning said he estimates that there have been 800 to 1,000 wind energy workers staying in Norfolk during wind farm construction. The workers stay in motels, go out to dinner and go to bars.
“It also helps our farmers (who sign contracts),” Moenning said. “They get paid for the equivalent of a part-time job they don’t have to show up for.”
Moenning said in Nebraska now, farmers are getting more than $16 million per year in lease payments. Wind energy also helps school districts and other taxing entities with increased property valuation from wind farms, he said.
Green energy also brings new investment to Nebraska.
Moenning said in Northeast Nebraska alone, Facebook, Target, Pepsi, Smuckers and Hormel are buying into wind farms in recent years.
The City of Norfolk also is establishing a community solar system with NPPD as a partner.
“You’ll see that come under construction in the next couple of months. Its an 8.5-megawatt project tied to a battery energy source system because we think that’s important. It will be the first of its kind of this scale in the state. We are very proud of that fact.”
Norfolk will realize a cost savings with it as well, Moenning said.
Norfolk’s solar production has been capped at 10% of its peak demand of electric use, which is 85 megawatts. Moenning said Norfolk would like to see that cap be increased.
Moenning was one of at least 15 people who spoke during public comment periods on Wednesday.
Others who spoke also said NPPD should invest in wind and solar. They said those sources are investing in Nebraska and keep energy production local instead of alternatives like buying coal from Wyoming.
Still others said NPPD should not base its energy production models on carbon credits because in a few years, a new president may get rid of it. Then the customers will be left paying for higher electrical bills because carbon credits won’t be available to lessen the cost.
Still another comment was that NPPD should look at the science of getting carbon back into the ground, where it can be productive to crops.
To participate in an online survey, go to nppd.com.