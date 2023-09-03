Willow Creek still in health alert

Willow Creek Reservoir in Pierce is among the places the state where health alerts for harmful algal blooms, also known as toxic blue-green algae, have been extended.

Samples taken earlier this week at the lake measured above the threshold of 8 parts per billion of total microcystin, which is a toxin released by certain strains of blue-green algae.

When a health alert is issued, signs are posted to advise the public to use caution, and designated swimming beaches are closed during the alert. Recreational boating and fishing are permitted, but the public is advised to use caution and avoid exposure to the water, particularly avoiding any activity that could lead to swallowing the water. Do not let pets get in the water or drink from the lake. People still may use the public areas for camping, picnics and other outdoor activities.

KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said Thursday his country has developed a weapon that hit a target 400 miles away, in an apparent reference to the previous day’s strike on an airport in western Russia.

WAYNE — Middle and high school students from Nebraska, Iowa, South Dakota and Colorado immersed themselves in music during Wayne State College’s annual summer music camp earlier this month on campus.

LINCOLN — Water is the lifeblood for many rural communities, yet more than half of the United States is now experiencing drought conditions. While water usage varies — from residential needs to irrigation and livestock demands — many communities’ access to clean, dependable water is threaten…