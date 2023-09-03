Willow Creek still in health alert

Willow Creek Reservoir in Pierce is among the places the state where health alerts for harmful algal blooms, also known as toxic blue-green algae, have been extended.
Samples taken earlier this week at the lake measured above the threshold of 8 parts per billion of total microcystin, which is a toxin released by certain strains of blue-green algae.
When a health alert is issued, signs are posted to advise the public to use caution, and designated swimming beaches are closed during the alert. Recreational boating and fishing are permitted, but the public is advised to use caution and avoid exposure to the water, particularly avoiding any activity that could lead to swallowing the water. Do not let pets get in the water or drink from the lake. People still may use the public areas for camping, picnics and other outdoor activities.