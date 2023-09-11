The state has extended a health alert for toxic blue-green algae at Willow Creek Reservoir in Pierce County.

Samples taken last week at Willow Creek Reservoir measured above the threshold of 8 parts per billion of total microcystin, which is a toxin released by certain strains of blue-green algae.

When a health alert is issued, signs are posted to advise the public to use caution, and designated swimming beaches are closed during the alert. Recreational boating and fishing are permitted, but the public is advised to use caution and avoid exposure to the water, particularly avoiding any activity that could lead to swallowing it. Do not let pets get in the water or drink from the lake. People still may use the public areas for camping, picnics and other outdoor activities.

