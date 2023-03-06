LINDSAY — There’s a lot to figure out, but Lindsay residents are looking into starting a 7-12 Catholic-based school.
After the Archdiocese of Omaha announced its decision to merge the Lindsay Holy Family and Humphrey St. Francis grades 7-12, starting in the fall of 2024, community members decided to look at ways to keep their school open.
The Holy Family school board and finance committee held a community meeting Feb. 22 to have an open discussion about its next steps.
School board member Shelley Reichmuth and Jenny Korth, a former school board member who teaches and coaches at the school, said the meeting was a sharing of information and opinions with the goal of looking into starting a 7-12 school not associated with the archdiocese, yet maintaining that relationship.
“We’ve been waiting and praying for months ... and when that letter came out, it was just really difficult for everyone over here to process,” Reichmuth said. “That’s where our research began. The archdiocese, their priority, obviously, should be the parishes, but Catholic education as well. To truly believe this (merger) would be in the best interest of Catholic education in this region — if we really believed that — then we would be all in.
“But it’s our opinion the best for Catholic education in this region, and to see it flourish, is to pursue other options, so that’s why we began our research.”
Korth and Reichmuth have reached out to other schools to gather information on what they went through, not knowing if or how many schools have gone through similar start-ups.
“We knew there were private Christian schools out there, but we had no idea you could be a private school and still teach the catechism of the Catholic Church or abide by Catholic teachings, which you can,” Reichmuth said.
They do know one thing, if a school is started, the Catholic faith will be at the heart of it.
“Whichever route we go, or wherever we’re led, it has to keep Christ in the center,” Reichmuth said. “We can’t make these decisions out of anger, we can’t make these decisions out of pride, we have to go where God is leading us.”
About 250-300 people filled the Holy Family gym to listen and talk about what could be done.
“It was good to see,” Korth said. “It was the parents of existing members of the school, families of students not even in the school yet, and then it was the grandparents, the generation who has grandkids in school or grandkids coming up.”
Reichmuth said the goal was to inform people they are looking into options.
“When that letter came out, there was so much fear, and so much unknown, and so many people bring their kids to Holy Family from outside this district and driving miles and miles on gravel roads to get them here. There’s a reason they bring them here, but with an unknown future, you have people calling (other) schools trying to figure out what’s going to happen and where are we going to go.
“Then you have teachers who have their jobs potentially on the line, and they have to start thinking about their future and their family’s future. Our ultimate goal was to let parents know we’re looking at options, please don’t act on a whim and leave us, let us work through this,” Reichmuth said.
They also wanted to share what they had researched so far about starting a Catholic-based school.
“It was just an open discussion and really just information sharing,” Korth said. “... There’s a lot of ways we can be successful doing it. It was a relief, I think, to the community. We got a lot of positive feedback.
“Right now we’re not hearing of anyone transferring, so I think at least we have that initial feeling of yes, keep looking into it more, people are holding on, we’re not going to see a mass exodus before the end of the school year.”
That research includes reaching out to schools that started and are not part of the archdiocese, yet maintain a relationship with it, including one school having a priest on its board of directors and another that leases a building from the archdiocese.
“I think that’s wonderful because as we move forward and pursue this, our priority would be to maintain a great relationship with the archdiocese. Obviously, we would not want to change anything with our elementary school, and also with the high school. We would want a very involved local priest. Sacraments are a priority, as well,” Reichmuth said.
That relationship with the archdiocese includes being able to lease the current building, which is the top option.
Representatives from Lindsay want to meet with representatives from the archdiocese in the future to talk about leasing the building and all matters related to starting a school.
“We need to have conversations with the archdiocese and see about their willingness to work with us. Or next step is to let this sink in with the community, and get confirmation from the teachers and have them sign contracts if they’re willing to stay on,” Korth said.
She said they have to create a board of directors and go through the legalities of starting a school.
The concern about losing their 7-12 school extends to the potential loss of the elementary school and then what would become of the town.
“Our fear over time is that our elementary school would suffer, and then the businesses that we have worked so hard to build up would also suffer from that,” Reichmuth said. “The business owners have worked so hard to make it thrive, and we have momentum, and I think we have the energy to make it happen.
“We think Catholic education is important enough we’re willing to put in the time and effort to maintain that for the children and families in this region, and that’s who it’s ultimately for, the kids.”
Although the archdiocese has declared the merger will start in the fall 2024, Korth said they have their own timeline to start a school.
“The absolutely last day for us to declare a school for the department of education is May 1, 2024, but that’s a timeline to go through all the steps to have doors open in August,” she said. “We feel we have this next school year to get things in place. We don’t have a hard deadline yet, so we’re still getting things in place.”
One of the biggest challenges will be financing.
Korth and Reichmuth have met with the Holy Family Finance Committee but are still learning how much it costs to operate a school.
There are some endowments from the archdiocese that will be lost, as well as some support services, but Korth said the school operates “in the black” but it is still working on the financial details.