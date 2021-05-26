The search for a new chamber president will begin this week in Norfolk.
On Tuesday, the Norfolk Area Chamber of Commerce Board of Directors accepted the resignation of current chamber president and chief executive officer Denise Wilkinson.
In submitting her resignation, Wilkinson said it has been an honor and a privilege to serve the Norfolk business community in her role at the chamber, and she is thankful to have served in such a capacity, even in the midst of difficult times.
“I believe that the incredibly strong and durable relationships between business owners and entrepreneurs, the city and surrounding communities, and the many visionaries who support growth and opportunity in Northeast Nebraska have been the keys to the successes we have enjoyed,” Wilkinson said.
Wilkinson came to Norfolk from the Cheyenne County Chamber of Commerce in Sidney in 2018 after her predecessor, Mark Zimmerer, resigned to pursue a career in financial advising.
Wilkinson said she plans to pursue different business opportunities moving forward, but she remains loyal to the vision and mission of the chamber.
Brad Dinkel, chairman of the chamber board, said in an email received by the Daily News on Wednesday that the search for a new president and chief executive officer would begin this week.
“I would like to thank Denise for her contributions to the chamber and Norfolk community over the last three years and wish her the best in her next endeavor,” Dinkel said.
Wilkinson will remain in her role through Wednesday, June 30, to allow for a smooth transition.
“I am certain the chamber will continue to be an integral part of our local business landscape, and I wish the best for those who will lead those efforts into the future,” Wilkinson said.