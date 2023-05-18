The National Weather Service has issued an alert for moderately unhealthy air quality from smoke that is due to Canadian wildfire smoke. This will continue to move through the Region 11 area today and tomorrow morning, resulting in potentially dangerous air quality and poor visibility throughout the area. Limit your outdoor activities if possible when the air quality is poor, especially if you are sensitive to air pollutants.

Follow these simple tips to stay safe when there is an air quality alert:

  • Stay Informed. Listen to NOAA Weather Radio or your favorite weather news station.
  • Stay inside if possible, particularly if you have respiratory concerns or other health problems, are a senior or child.
  • If you must go out, try to limit the amount of time you are out to strictly essential activities.
  • Minimize your use of items that increase pollution, such as cars, gas powered lawn mowers and other vehicles.
  • Do not burn debris or other items during an air quality alert.

