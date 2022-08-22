As Neligh celebrates its 150th anniversary next summer, the community is planning one of the major concerts to take place next year in Northeast Nebraska.
Neligh will welcome country newcomer and "The Voice" contestant Corey Kent, along with TikTok sensation Eddie & The Getaway, on July 3, 2023, according to the Antelope County News.
It took just 10 days for Kent’s “Wild As Her" to hit the top spot on Apple Music's country chart. Kent will bring that song and more to Main Street in Neligh next summer as the community pulls out all the stops for its 150th celebration. This up-and-coming artist will be hitting the road soon with major acts, and Neligh booked him early.
Gates will open at 7 p.m. on Monday, July 3, with opener Eddie & The Getaway taking the stage at 8:30 p.m. Kent will perform at 9:30 p.m. Tickets are available for purchase at www.Neligh150.com.