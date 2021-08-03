Residents of Norfolk’s Ward 4 have the chance to join the Norfolk City Council after Councilman Fred Wiebelhaus resigned at Monday night’s meeting.
Wiebelhaus, who was serving his first term on the council, said he was resigning to take a promotion and will move to Lincoln, where his employer is based.
Wiebelhaus said he was thankful for the support he received from Ward 4 residents.
“I’m thankful for their support that they gave me, and it’s been an honor to serve that ward and live in that ward,” Wiebelhaus said. “I regret that I won’t be able to finish the term here.”
Mayor Josh Moenning thanked Wiebelhaus for his service.
“Thank you very much for your dedication and service to the citizens of Norfolk, we’ve appreciated your diligence and pragmatism and professionalism and hard work in representing your constituents in Ward 4,” he said.
Thad Murren, the council’s other Ward 4 representative, said he enjoyed working with Wiebelhaus.
“I’d just like to thank Fred for being my partner in Ward 4. I think we worked well together,” Murren said. “It’s been fun.”
Any interested Ward 4 resident may apply to fill the vacancy by sending a written statement of intent and personal resume of intent to the city administrator’s office by 4:30 p.m. on Monday, Aug. 9. The Mayor and city council are also entitled to interview the candidates.
The vacancy will be filled at a special meeting of the council at noon on Thursday, Aug. 12.