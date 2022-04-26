NELIGH — The Northeast Nebraska Community Action Partnership will host the Neligh WIC and Immunization clinic from 10:30 a.m. until 2:15 p.m. on Thursday, May 5, at the American Legion, 115 W. Third St., in Neligh.

The partnership’s WIC program provides nutrition education and supplemental foods to income-eligible pregnant, breast-feeding or postpartum women, infants and children to age 5 years old.

Its immunization program provides vaccines to adults and children, following the recommended schedule from the Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services and the Centers for Disease Control. COVID-19 vaccines (Moderna for 18 years and older) and Pfizer (for 5 years and older) are available at no cost. The immunization clinic can serve both clients with and without health insurance.

The partnership has its headquarters in Pender and is one of nine Community Action agencies in Nebraska. It manages several different programs as determined by identified needs of residents in the 14-county service area.

The agency serves more than 10,000 clients a year in Knox, Antelope, Pierce, Madison, Stanton, Cuming, Thurston, Dakota, Burt, Wayne, Dixon, Cedar, Washington and Dodge counties.

For an appointment or for more information regarding the WIC or immunization programs, call 402-385-6300 or find the nearest clinic at signupwic.com.

