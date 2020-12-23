Sparklight has announced it will extend relief measures to help those in need stay connected to the internet while working and learning from home, as the COVID-19 pandemic continues to affect the communities it serves.
Public Wi-Fi hotspots are available in the Norfolk, Tilden, Battle Creek, Pierce, Wisner, Beemer and West Point communities at the following sites:
— Sparklight Office: 100 N. Victory Road in Norfolk
— Norfolk Senior High School: 801 Riverside Blvd. in Norfolk (south parking lot located at the intersection of Walnut and North Sixth Street)
— Tilden Public Library: 202 S. Center St. in Tilden
— Lied Battle Creek Public Library: 100 S. Fourth St. in Battle Creek
— Pierce Public Library: 207 W. Court St. in Pierce
— Wisner City Library: 1015 Ave. E in Wisner
— St. John’s Lutheran Church: 334 Lambrecht St. in Beemer
— West Point Nielsen Community Center: 200 Anna Stalp Ave. in West Point