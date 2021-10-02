Football season tends to annoy some people, and with good reason.
It’s that four- to five-month part of the year when some people — and by some, I mean millions — simply can’t gear their eyes toward something other than a television screen for most of the weekend.
And for the diehards, that obsession carries into Monday, Thursday and Friday nights, too. For spouses hoping to get even half as much attention from their significant other as football does, it can be a struggle that escalates when said person decides to be an avid participant in fantasy football.
Now, what is fantasy football? Simply put, fantasy football is the accumulation of fantasy points based on real-life statistics. Participants can either join leagues with friends and family or public leagues with any random user.
Once joining, one can assemble a roster by drafting players, picking up free agents and trading players with opponents, subject to commissioner approval. There is a lot that goes into scoring but, simply put, your success in fantasy sports hinges on the success of the players who fill out your roster.
People have played fantasy sports for decades, but fantasy continues to grow in popularity. According to the Fantasy Sports & Gaming Association, more than 60 million people worldwide play fantasy sports. Football is easily the most popular fantasy game, sporting almost 70% of participants.
About 80% of fantasy competitors are male, but 12 million females worldwide also compete in fantasy sports worldwide, the Fantasy Sports & Gaming Association said. About half of fantasy football players are 18-34 years old.
Why is fantasy football so popular? Why do people spend so much time researching before their draft takes place? Why do they care so much if they win or lose? It is just a game after all, right?
There are reasons aplenty for the growing popularity in fantasy football, and fantasy sports in general. I, myself, started playing fantasy sports in 2011. I’ve mostly done football, but I’ve also joined various baseball and basketball leagues. I could go on about what I enjoy about fantasy sports all day, but I’ll just name a few of its perks.
Camaraderie: When people think of technology, they often think of the isolation aspect it brings. But research has shown that fantasy football is a technological activity that improves friendships and social interactions.
According to Nathan Davidson of Thriveworks Counseling in Sioux Falls, fantasy football is shown to be beneficial to one’s mental health.
A 2009 survey conducted by the Journal of the National Medical Association revealed that men and women with “insufficient perceived social support or friendships were the most likely to suffer from mental health disorders like anxiety and depression.”
Fantasy football involves a ton of social interaction that often includes a draft party, countless phone conversations with friends about roster moves and proposed trades, Davidson said.
Competition: According to Dr. Lisa Firestone from Psychology Today, competitive feelings can be healthy.
“Allowing ourselves to feel our competitive feelings cleanly and directly is not only acceptable; it’s actually healthy,” Firestone said. “Our competitive feelings are an indication of what we want, and acknowledging what we want is key to getting to know ourselves.”
Fantasy football is an excellent way for people to channel their competitive feelings. It’s nonviolent and can be fulfilling.
Critical thinking and decision making: Fantasy football involves constant decision making. For those who are extremely invested and in competitive leagues, it often involves making roster decisions on a daily basis.
For some, Davidson said, fantasy football is an exercise in overthinking, but players have to make decisions based on data and “expert” opinions. Whether it’s determining which struggling players are bound for a turnaround, which players someone should start on a given week or which trades are worth pulling the trigger on, there are constant decisions that have to be made.
For some people, there’s the gratifying feeling of thinking you’re the general manager of a professional sports team. Some fanatics dream of being the person who gets to push all the buttons that make a team what it is, but most of us realize that we’ll never be at the helm of a professional sports team. Fantasy gives us just a glimpse of what that job might look like.
With some fantasy leagues, there’s a lot at stake. There could be money on the line or bets that those in defeat have to take part in. But whether money and bets are involved or not, one driving factor always exists: Bragging rights.
Researchers from the Massachusetts Institute of Technology found, based on the win-loss records of thousands of fantasy players over multiple seasons, fantasy football is “inherently a contest that rewards skill,” as opposed to luck.
Success when it comes to fantasy football gives players that chance at feeling rewarded. For millions, it isn’t “just a game.”
But it should also be noted that there are limits. Fantasy football should never be the most influential part of life, no matter how much is at stake in players’ respective leagues.
Checking your fantasy teams daily is fine; in fact, it’s usually needed to have the best chance of success. But checking for updates during family dinners, work meetings or while driving is going too far.
For those who are part of the 60 million, keep enjoying. And remember, it’s only Week 4.