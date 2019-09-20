The search is on for the individuals who will be honored as the 2019 Norfolk Area Person of the Year.
But this year, there will be two awards: one for a Norfolk resident and another for a resident from Northeast and North Central Nebraska who lives outside Norfolk.
The submission of nominations began this week for the recognition program that is sponsored by the Daily News and Elkhorn Valley Bank. All of the details on the nomination process can be found on an advertisement in today’s edition of the Daily News on page 7, or at www.norfolkdailynews.com.
The award is designed to honor individuals who have made Norfolk and the area a better place, especially through their efforts in the past 12 months. The goal of the recognition program is that the recipients will serve as an inspiration for others.
Nominations, accepted through the end of October, involve nothing more than a letter of recommendation that details why the person being nominated is worthy of recognition.
Nominations may be dropped off or mailed to either the Daily News or any Elkhorn Valley Bank branch. They also may be emailed to personoftheyear@norfolkdailynews.com. Individuals with questions may contact Ashley Gracey at the Daily News at 371-1020 or via email at agracey@norfolkdailynews.com.
In the recognition program’s first year in 2015, Dirk Petersen of Nucor was honored. In 2016, former Norfolk Mayor Sue Fuchtman was the recipient, and Emily Afrank of Faith Regional Health Services was honored in 2017. Last year, Randy Hagedorn was honored for his work on the multimillion-dollar expansion of the Norfolk Family YMCA.
Like the previous four years, the 2019 recipients of the Norfolk Area Person of the Year award will be featured in the Daily News in late December, as will other finalists.
Then, sometime in January, a reception will take place for the recipients to receive a matted and framed copy of the front page of the Daily News in which they were featured.
But for deserving individuals to be considered for recognition, they need to be nominated first. So, if you have a deserving someone in mind, now’s your chance to submit a nomination.