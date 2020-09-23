Nominations are being sought for the individuals who will be honored as the 2020 Norfolk Area Person of the Year.
Like last year, there will be two awards: one for a Norfolk resident and another for a resident from Northeast and North Central Nebraska who lives outside Norfolk.
The submission of nominations begins this week for the recognition program that is sponsored by the Daily News and Elkhorn Valley Bank. All of the details on the nomination process can be found on an advertisement in today’s edition of the Daily News on page 20 or at www.norfolkdailynews.com.
The award is designed to honor individuals who have made Norfolk and the area a better place, especially through their efforts in the past 12 months. The goal of the recognition program is that the recipients will serve as an inspiration for others.
Last year’s recipients were Melissa West for her work with the Briggs & Barrett Project and Jim Leifeld, a longtime community leader and businessman in Petersburg.
Nominations, accepted through the end of October, involve nothing more than a letter of recommendation that details why the person being nominated is worthy of recognition.
Nominations may be dropped off or mailed to either the Daily News or any Elkhorn Valley Bank branch. They also may be emailed to personoftheyear@norfolkdailynews.com.
Individuals with questions may contact Ashley Gracey at the Daily News at 371-1020 or via email at agracey@norfolkdailynews.com.
Like the previous four years, the 2020 recipients of the Norfolk Area Person of the Year award will be featured in the Daily News in late December.
In addition to West and Leifeld, past winners have been:
— Randy Hagedorn for his work on the multimillion-dollar expansion of the Norfolk Family YMCA in 2018.
— Emily Afrank for spearheading the efforts to create Embrace Park in Norfolk in 2017.
— Sue Fuchtman for her leadership of the city during eight years as Norfolk’s mayor.
— Dirk Petersen for pushing for improved highways in Norfolk and the region while serving as the general manager of Nucor Steel’s Norfolk plant.
After this year’s winners are announced, a reception will take place for the recipients to receive a matted and framed copy of the front page of the Daily News in which they were featured.
But for deserving individuals to be considered for recognition, they need to be nominated first. So, if you have a deserving someone in mind, now’s your chance to submit a nomination.