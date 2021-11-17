With the deadline nearing at the end of this month, we need your help in nominating individuals to be considered for the 2021 Norfolk Area Persons of the Year.
Like the past two years, there will be two awards: One for someone living or working in Norfolk and another for an area resident outside of Norfolk.
The recognition program is sponsored by the Daily News and Elkhorn Valley Bank.
Nominations, accepted through the end of November, involve nothing more than a letter of recommendation detailing why the person being nominated is worthy of recognition.
Nominations may be dropped off or mailed to either the Daily News or any Elkhorn Valley Bank branch. They also may be emailed to personoftheyear@norfolkdailynews.com. More information on nominating someone may be found online at bit.ly/3Dqnx4N.
The award is designed to honor individuals who have made Norfolk and the area a better place, especially over the past 12 months. The goal of the recognition program is that the recipients will serve as an inspiration for others.
Last year’s recipients were Gina Uhing of the Elkhorn Logan Valley Public Health Department and Jami Jo Thompson, superintendent of Norfolk Public Schools, for their work in dealing with the COVID-19 pandemic.
Like previous winners, the 2021 recipients of the Norfolk Area Person of the Year award will be featured in the Daily News in late December.
In addition to Uhing and Thompson, past winners have been:
— Melissa West for her work with the Briggs & Barrett Project and Jim Leifeld, a longtime community leader and businessman in Petersburg, in 2019.
— Randy Hagedorn for his work on the expansion of the Norfolk Family YMCA in 2018.
— Emily Afrank for spearheading the efforts to create Embrace Park in Norfolk in 2017.
— Sue Fuchtman for her leadership of the city during eight years as Norfolk’s mayor.
— Dirk Petersen for pushing for improved highways in Norfolk and the region.
After this year’s winners are announced, a reception will take place for the recipients to receive a matted and framed copy of the front page of the Daily News in which they were featured.
But for deserving individuals to be considered for recognition, they need to be nominated first. So, if you have a deserving someone in mind, now’s your chance to submit a nomination.
Want to learn more?
Those with questions may contact Ashley Gracey at the Daily News at 402-371-1020 or agracey@norfolkdailynews.com.