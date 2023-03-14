Monday evening’s meeting of the Norfolk Public Schools Board of Education had a lengthy agenda to tackle, including approving the hiring of a number of coaches, the purchase of Chromebooks for student use and the release of bid documents, among other items.
But the board repeatedly paused to question the budgeting specifics of proposals.
A decision on a proposal to accept a bid for the purchase of a bus, for example, was postponed after nearly a half-hour of debate.
The district received three bids for a bus purchase. One was for a Class A style bus for $599,900 with a $4,000 delivery charge, for a total of $603,900. This option was not recommended to the board due to its being $258,900 over the budget of $345,000.
The other two bids were $359,900 for a Class C style bus with a lavatory, and $344,900 for a Class C style bus without one.
The recommended options were, one, to accept the bid for a Class C style coach bus that does not include a lavatory for $344,900, and two, to “suspend the bus bids and engage in a one-year pilot of using a hybrid approach” in which the district would contract with local motor coach companies to cover “priority trips” and use currently owned buses for other trips, according to the agenda.
The opinions of board members were at odds over the preferred course of action. The motion to approve option one failed. A motion to table the discussion was proposed; Bill Robinson, associate superintendent of business, maintenance and facilities, warned that the bids were time-sensitive and may need to be rebid if a decision was not made.
Booth, who abstained from voting, asked to “be able to physically see” the proposed bus to help make her decision; she had missed a previous opportunity to view the bus because of teaching responsibilities.
Board member Lindsay Rohleder-Dixon was concerned that the Class C bus without a lavatory would not be accommodating of all students. She added that “I’m just gonna say it … we’re a Class A school. That’s what we are. And I think that by going down, and lowering everything, we’re not treating our kids like they’re Class A.”
Board member Beth Shashikant raised a concern that delaying action on a bid could potentially cause costs to increase on the next round of bids.
The motion to postpone the discussion passed 4-2, after which board members continued to ask budgetary questions.
“My question is, if we knew we were in need of a bus, why didn’t we look sooner, like, approximately, so we could budget out for a bus, and … I think it’s a little coincidental that the bus that we want is 345, and we only budgeted 345. That’s just interesting to me,” Rohleder-Dixon said.
Superintendent Jami Jo Thompson explained that the budget was $345,000, as it was approximately how much the district had paid for buses in the past; Rohleder-Dixon asked why the bus had not been budgeted for over the past set of years, and Thompson replied that it had been.
Robinson stated that “previous boards would not go that high on a budget.”
Rohleder-Dixon replied, “I’m not a previous board member.”
“You asked a question about why we did something in the past, so Dr. Robinson answered it,” Thompson said.
Buses weren’t the only agenda item to receive close budget scrutiny. Booth opposed a proposal to establish a poetry club at the high school, which would cost an estimated $1,945 to pay a coach and contest entry fees.
“I don’t want to pick on poetry, but … that is a division of speech, and to me, I think that if they really, you know, and obviously it sounds like they are in that poetry section of speech, but I think at some point we need to start drawing lines. I personally would not be for it,” Booth said of the poetry club.
Board member Beth Shashikant clarified that the poetry club is not a part of the speech team and instead focuses on composing poetry.
Board member Brenda Carhart said she liked the idea of the club as it “gave another avenue for kids to be a part of a group,” and made them feel like a part of Norfolk Public Schools.
Booth also raised a similar concern about the cost of hiring coaches, asking, “Do we have the finances to continue to add all these coaches and assistant coaches?” All motions to add coaches passed 6-0.
Kay Francavilla, speaking in the public comment section of the meeting, set the tone for the evening when she asked the board to consider chartering a bus, instead of purchasing a new one.
“I would like to see the school board do the belt-tightening that the taxpayers are doing,” Francavilla said.
The Norfolk Public Schools Board of Education met Monday at the central administration office, 512 Phillip Ave.
The meeting lasted 2 hours and 28 minutes.
Board members present: Sandy Wolfe, Brenda Carhart, Beth Shashikant, Cindy Booth, Lindsay Rohleder-Dixon and Teri Bauer.
Others in attendance: District administrators, three from the media and several members of the public.
ITEMS OF INTEREST
— Stephanie Anderson, a special education teacher at Woodland Park, received an award for excellence.
— Contract approval for a number of staff members for the 2023-24 school year.
— Resignation approvals for Tara Padilla, junior high English/language arts; Mike Sunderman, senior high business; Diana Kuehler, junior high special education; Whitney Porn, junior high science; Julie Morgan, Grant Elementary first grade; Carissa Moes, Bel Air Elementary kindergarten; Diamond Moraga, Little Panthers Preschool special education; Melissa Dinkel, middle school sixth grade; Amy Berner, Woodland Park first grade; Derek Ippensen, senior high principal; Ashley Woitaszewski, middle school special education; Monica Pickinpaugh, Little Panthers Preschool special education; Alexis Gothier, Little Panthers Preschool special education, Keri Severson, middle school sixth grade; and Karolee Gleason, Grant Elementary third grade.
ACTION ITEMS
— Approved the purchase of 350 Chromebooks for $76,930, by a 6-0 vote.
— Approved the 2023-24 option enrollment resolution, 6-0.
— Approved the release of bid documents and specs created by JEO for reconstruction of the Sixth Street track, 6-0.
— Approved CMBA to write official specs and bid documents for the middle school addition and renovation, 6-0.
— Approved the purchase of two SUVs, 4-2.
— Postponed the 2023-24 activity transportation strategy, 3-2. Board member Booth abstained from the vote.
— Approved the addition of a poetry club at the senior high on a pilot basis, 5-1.
— Approved the addition of one senior high assistant girls wrestling coach, 6-0.
— Approved the addition of one senior high assistant boys soccer coach, 6-0.
— Approved the addition of one senior high assistant girls soccer coach, 6-0.
— Approved the addition of one junior high head girls wrestling coach and two junior high assistant girls wrestling coaches, 6-0.
— Approved the termination of the boys tennis co-op agreement with Norfolk Catholic Schools, 6-0.
— Approved the purchase of the Amplify Math Program for the junior high and senior high for $275,145.56, 6-0.
— Approved the purchase of the Culinary Arts Program for the senior high for $4,217.17, 6-0.
— Approve the purchase of the Web Design Program for the senior high for $4,630.50, 6-0.
— Approved the second and final reading of board policies 1400-1470 related to community relations, 6-0.
— Approved the second and final reading of board policy 5101 related to student discipline, 6-0.
CLOSED SESSIONS: There was one executive session “to discuss litigation,” as per the agenda.
PUBLIC COMMENT: Beth Plisek spoke to request that the Norfolk Senior High School’s “Circle of Friends” be renamed “Tatum’s Circle of Friends” in honor of Tatum Hausmann, the founder of the club who died last month.
Kay Francavilla spoke to express her belief that there is a recession going on, and that, because of banks failing and rising costs across the board, it would be a better choice to charter a bus instead of purchasing one.
FUTURE MEETINGS: The second monthly meeting of the board of education will be Thursday, March 23, at noon. The next regular meeting of the board of education will be Monday, April 17. This meeting date is a week later than usual. The study session will begin at 5:30 p.m. The regular business meeting will start at 6:30 p.m.