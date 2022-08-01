BARTLETT — This year’s Wheeler County Fair will include a plethora of events that all horse lovers will enjoy at its fairgrounds located at 83200 Rodeo Lane here.

The events on the first day of the fair — Wednesday, Aug. 3 — include the horse show, beginning at 9 a.m., and the GLW Roping competition, which starts at 1 p.m.

The events on Thursday, Aug. 4, include the open class judging in the afternoon and a rope competition between Wheeler County residents and landowner (youths will go first, then adults), beginning at 7:30 p.m.

On Friday, Aug. 5, the following events will be featured: The small animal show, which will include cats, rabbits and poultry, at 10 a.m.; the rodeo beginning at 7 p.m.; and the “Music in Action” DJ, who will begin his performance at 9 p.m.

The events on Saturday, Aug. 6, include the livestock show, which will include swine, goats and sheep, at 8 a.m.; a livestock premium auction, starting at 5:30 p.m.; and the rodeo, beginning at 7:30 p.m.

On Sunday, Aug. 7, the following events will be featured: The turtle races at 2 p.m.; and a cornhole tournament at 3 p.m.

As for food, there will be an assortment of meat options available. On Friday, Aug. 5, the fireman’s barbecue will be open. Saturday, Aug. 6, will include a steak feed, which begins at 5 p.m. and closes at 7:30 p.m. Also, there will be a beer garden, which will be open on Saturday and close on Sunday, Aug. 7.

This year’s Wheeler County Fair is dedicated to 4-H members and their families.

