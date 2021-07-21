Norfolkans can celebrate Christmas in July by participating in the Sizzlin' Santa Dayz event starting Thursday, July 22, through Saturday, July 24.
The event is made for people of all ages, with more children's events, such as the Elf on the Shelf scavenger hunt on Thursday, and more adult events, such as the Back 9 Beer Crawl, on Saturday. All weekend there will be sidewalk sales, vendor markets and live music.
The goal of the first ever Sizzlin' Santa Dayz, said Austin Truex, a member of the organizational and relational team at the University of Nebraska at Kearney who is working as an intern this summer in Norfolk, is "to have something that will highlight recreation and shopping in the area."
There will be something for every interest at the event. Norfolk Public Library, Sunset Plaza Mall, AquaVenture Water Park and many other organizations are teaming up to bring December spirit to the area. The event is meant to be a "cohesive theme" across venues, Truex said.
With less than a month before Norfolk Public Schools resumes classes, this event could be the last chance for families to have summer fun with their kids. The North Fork Outfitting kayak race is a new way to enjoy the outdoors, while the farmers market makes a great introduction to the new Riverpoint Square downtown.
There also will be some special guests joining the fun: Santa Ollie the Octopus and even Santa Claus and a reindeer downtown.
At the end of the weekend, Truex said he hopes the event serves as a reminder of how unique Norfolk can be.
"I hope people will walk away from these activities having refreshed in their minds everything Norfolk has to offer," he said. "I want them to say, 'Hey, Norfolk has some pretty cool things.' "
The schedule of events includes:
— Thursday, July 22: Elf on the Shelf scavenger hunt; sidewalk sales and Santa specials, downtown; Tale Tellers Readers Theatre, 1-2 p.m., Norfolk Public Library; farmers market, 4:30-6:30 p.m., Riverpoint Square; live patio cooking and games, 6-9 p.m., Aroma Circuit; Music in the Park, 6-9 p.m., Skyview Park.
— Friday, July 23: Elf on the Shelf scavenger hunt; sidewalk sales and Santa specials, downtown; Norfolk Area Chamber Golf Day, Fairplay Golf Course; Christmas in July vendor market, Sunset Plaza Mall; Chase Your Tail Field Day and Dance Party, 10-11 a.m., Norfolk Public Library; AquaVenture Water Park activities; Christmas Door Knob Hangers, 1-5 p.m., Revitalized Studio; Nebraska Rocks Country Night, 6 p.m.-midnight, DeVent Center; Wine & Paint, 6-8:30 p.m., Norfolk Arts Center; Dine & Drive Cruise Night, 6-10 p.m.; Stonehouse Live, 7-11 p.m., County Line Bar; Vito Cole Live, 9 p.m., District Table and Tap.
— Saturday, July 24: Elf on the Shelf scavenger hunt; sidewalk sales and Santa specials, downtown; Extreme 3-D, outdoor range; farmers market and street fair, 9 a.m.-noon, Riverpoint Square; Santa and reindeer, 9 a.m.-noon, Riverpoint Square; ASNN vendor fair, 10 a.m.-3 p.m., Animal Shelter of Northeast Nebraska; Sizzlin’ Santa Splash Kayak Race, noon, North Fork Outfitting; EVM Sprouts, 3-4 p.m., Elkhorn Valley Museum; Back 9 Bar Crawl, 1-6 p.m., Kiwanis Emerging Leaders; Nebraska Rocks Rock ’n’ Roll Night, 6 p.m.-midnight, DeVent Center.