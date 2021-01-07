Sen. Ben Sasse is directly blaming President Donald Trump for the storming of the Capitol by huge, angry crowds of pro-Trump protesters.
The Nebraska lawmaker and frequent critic of Trump said Wednesday evening that the Capitol “was ransacked while the leader of the free world cowered behind his keyboard — tweeting against his Vice President for fulfilling the duties of his oath to the Constitution.”
Sasse said in a written statement, “Lies have consequences. This violence was the inevitable and ugly outcome of the President’s addiction to constantly stoking division.”
* * *
Rep. Adrian Smith: "As Americans, we believe the rule of law and protection of civil liberties differentiate our nation as the greatest on earth. While many protesters are exercising their constitutional right to be heard peacefully, I urge all protesters to do so and to follow the directions of law enforcement. We are working to ensure concerns about the conduct of the presidential election in several states are heard through the existing legal process, and illegal disruptions of this process are unacceptable and not constructive."
* * *
Gov. Pete Ricketts tweeted: “What is happening at the U.S. Capitol is unacceptable. I condemn the violence in the strongest possible terms. Peaceful protest is the American way. Violence and destruction of property is not. I encourage the protesters in D.C. to leave and go home.”
* * *
U.S. Sen. Deb Fischer tweeted: "These rioters have no constitutional right to harm law enforcement and storm our Capitol. We are a nation of laws, not some banana republic. This must end now."
* * *
Nebraska Attorney General Doug Peterson issued this statement: “Today’s violent assault on our U.S. Capitol is an afront to the principles of our Constitution. We are a nation of laws that are designed to maintain order and protect our freedoms. These freedoms include the right to peacefully protest, but lawlessness by any individual or organization cannot be tolerated. We as a people are better than this. We must live up to the greatness of this nation and not submit to lawless impulses.”
* * *
Rep. Jeff Fortenberry: “Thank you to everyone asking if I am safe. This remains a tense, volatile situation. Good people who came to peacefully march — get away from here. It’s not safe. To the fools who are entering the Capitol — you are undermining the principles of rightful justice and democracy.”
Early Wednesday afternoon, Fortenberry made the following statement on the Electoral College vote certification.
“Regarding certifying the Electoral College vote, there are heartfelt convictions on both sides. I have re-read the Constitution, studied the legal arguments, participated in robust debate with colleagues and listened intently to Nebraskans. There is no argument here that will satisfy everyone.
“As much as I supported President Trump to win, I believe the proposed remedy to election irregularities is inconsistent with my legal obligation and the guidance of my conscience. I took an oath to uphold the Constitution. My decision is consistent with that oath. I will vote to certify the election.”