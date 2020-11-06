What are you thankful for?

Few people would argue with the notion that 2020 has been an unusual year considering the pandemic, a contentious political climate, drought, wildfires and civil unrest.
Still, most Northeast Nebraskans have plenty of reasons to be thankful. For that reason, the Daily News is asking people to share what they are most thankful for this year. We just need a short paragraph. We’ll publish the answers on Saturday, Nov. 21, just in time for Thanksgiving.
Responses should be emailed to living@norfolkdailynews.com or mailed to Living Editor, Norfolk Daily News, P.O. Box 977, Norfolk, NE 68702.
Please include your name, hometown and phone number. People who participate will have their names entered into a drawing for a free one-month subscription to the Daily News or an additional month added to their current subscription. The deadline is Nov. 18.