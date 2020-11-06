What are you thankful for?

Thankful NDN

Few people would argue with the notion that 2020 has been an unusual year considering the pandemic, a contentious political climate, drought, wildfires and civil unrest.

Still, most Northeast Nebraskans have plenty of reasons to be thankful. For that reason, the Daily News is asking people to share what they are most thankful for this year. We just need a short paragraph. We’ll publish the answers on Saturday, Nov. 21, just in time for Thanksgiving.

Responses should be emailed to living@norfolkdailynews.com or mailed to Living Editor, Norfolk Daily News, P.O. Box 977, Norfolk, NE 68702.

Please include your name, hometown and phone number. People who participate will have their names entered into a drawing for a free one-month subscription to the Daily News or an additional month added to their current subscription. The deadline is Nov. 18.

As COVID-19 numbers increase significantly and hospitalizations strain health care systems, City of Norfolk officials joined with health care and business leaders on Friday to encourage area residents to do their part to help slow transmission of the virus.

WASHINGTON (AP) — The U.S. job market showed a burst of strength in October, with employers adding 638,000 jobs and the unemployment rate tumbling to 6.9%. Still, the pace of hiring isn’t enough to rapidly soak up the millions of Americans who were thrown out of work by the pandemic recession.