Wetlands and watershed were the focus of an open house hosted by the City of Norfolk on Tuesday evening.
Residents of the community were invited to the Norfolk Public Library to learn more about the East Norfolk Watershed Study and the Wetland Mitigation Bank in southwest Norfolk, both for which the city is seeking public input.
“As the east side continues to develop and we’ve got less permeable area — more concrete, roofs and that kind of stuff — the runoff is going to increase,” said Steven Rames, the city’s public works director. “It’s important to look at what’s going on now in terms of drainage and watershed and then start to have conversations about what do we need to do in that watershed to start planning for future development on that side of the community.”
Kevin Kruse, senior project manager of water resources with JEO Consulting Group, helped provide more details in regard to the watershed on the east side of the city using a series of visuals that illustrated the study area and the problem areas with and without improvements.
“The whole point of it is two-fold: In this area, there already is a documented and reported flooding problem, but it’s also a growth opportunity for the community. What happens if both of those things happen? We allow it to grow and we don’t do anything?” Kruse said.
Rames said the East Norfolk Watershed Study was driven in part by the Natural Resources District, which approached the city two years ago as a cost-share opportunity to determine where the issues are and how to address them.
“Any feedback we get from the public tonight would be incorporated into the study and, ultimately, we will share this with the NRD and have some more conversation around what we want to do with the information,” Rames said.
Information on the Wetlands Mitigation Bank also was available on Tuesday evening.
“Whenever wetlands are disturbed, they need to be relocated or recreated,” Rames said. “In some cases, you’re able to relocate them on site. That’s always favorable. ... In other cases, you’re working on a 3-acre site and you need all 3 acres for your development and stormwater control, so you need to push that and physically need to relocate that wetland to another location.”
A wetland bank creates an area from which wetland credits may be purchased by developers when they have a project that will affect wetlands on their site, he said.
“Rather than taking about a year and half to work with the (Army Corps of Engineers) to get that relocated, they can just come to us and we can sell them an acre or two or three out of the bank, and they can move their project forward a year or year and a half faster.”
Tony Baumert, a scientist with Olsson, explained illustrations on display for the wetland bank project in rural southwest Norfolk, including the area for which it could serve.
The site with the most potential is along Omaha Avenue and 27th Street near the Cowboy Trail. It is part of the city’s west well field.
“It wouldn’t be developed into anything else. It’s down in a floodplain, so it made a lot of sense,” Baumert said.
Baumert said the planning is still in its early stages, but wetland banks in general are better for mitigating the loss of wetlands through development because they cover a larger area.
“Those smaller mitigation sites, because they’re so small, they don’t have the opportunity to create the kind of mosaic of habitats and support all those species,” Baumert said. “If you’ve got a larger area, you can get a site that’s a lot more diverse. You’ve got a little more leeway to create more things and kind of have a little bit of fun with it from an ecological standpoint.”