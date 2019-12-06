Westside Elementary School has been named as a 2019 National ESEA (Elementary and Secondary Education Act) Distinguished School.
Westside Elementary was selected as one of two distinguished Nebraska schools from the National Association of ESEA State Program Administrators (NAESPA), according to a Norfolk Public Schools media release.
“I’m very proud of our staff and students,” said Angie Baumann, Westside Elementary School principal. “We are student-focused and put a lot of effort and energy in what we do. We have a very strong team mentality here in the building.”
Westside Elementary received the recognition in NAESPA’s second category, in which the school has to close the achievement gap between student groups for two or more consecutive years.
NAESPA selects “examples of superior, federally funded school programs for national recognition,” according to the organization’s website. Selected schools practice team approaches to teaching and learning, focused professional development opportunities for staff, individualized programs for student success.
Each school’s state education agency calculates recipients by school subgroup data, including information like percentages of minority students, students with free or reduced lunch, special education students and more, Baumann said.
Westside Elementary received the same distinguished school recognition in 2015, but for a different category: exceptional student performance and academic growth for two or more consecutive years.
The Norfolk Public Schools district is hosting a celebration for the recognition on Jan. 29, 2020, at 10 a.m. in the Westside Elementary gym. School representatives will attend the national ESEA conference in February, where they will be officially recognized for the award.