Norfolk Public Schools has managed to avoid the COVID-19 surge that is hitting other Nebraska school districts.
According to Jami Jo Thompson, superintendent of schools, Westside Elementary has been the only school within the district to enact a temporary mask mandate since Christmas break.
The temporary mask mandate started last Friday after Westside Elementary reached the required number of absences for all illnesses. The COVID-19 safety plan states that a mask mandate may be implemented if a building reaches 10%-15% absences for all illnesses or if it reaches 2%-3% for COVID-19 positive cases.
According to the NPS COVID-19 dashboard, Westside Elementary reached 7.08% for absences related to all illnesses on Jan. 11. Its COVID-19 cases made up less than half of that percentage at 2.33%.
Thompson said there are a lot of illnesses going around unrelated to COVID-19.
“We’ve been seeing pockets of illness across the district,” Thompson said. “We’re thankful that our COVID positivity rate has been very low.”
Other elementary schools that saw a rise in illnesses were Grant, Bel Air and Jefferson:
— Grant Elementary had 9.81% absences from illnesses on Jan. 11, but only 1.64% of those illnesses were from COVID-19.
— Bel Air Elementary had 4.62% absences from all illnesses on Jan. 11, but only 1.27% of those were from COVID-19.
— Jefferson Elementary had 5.38% absences from all illnesses on Jan. 11, but only .78% of those were from COVID-19.
The illness rates at Westside Elementary have been nearly cut in half since the mask mandate started. On Tuesday, the total absences from illness in the building were 3.30%.
Westside Elementary’s mask mandate is set to end by the end of the week. Right now, mask mandates in Norfolk schools are on a building-to-building basis.
While other school districts across Nebraska have been announcing school closures because of staffing issues related to COVID-19, Thompson said Norfolk Public Schools has been able to avoid this arising problem.
“Right now, we’re doing really well,” Thompson said.
That’s not the case elsewhere.
Bellevue Public Schools was the latest Nebraska district to shorten its school week because of the ongoing staff shortage caused by COVID-19. Officials said in a letter to parents on Wednesday that students would have no school on Friday, Jan. 28; Monday, Jan. 31; and Friday, Feb. 11.
Bellevue's announcement followed a stream of closures from other Nebraska school districts this week.
Millard announced Monday night that the district also would be closing school buildings on the same days as Bellevue.
Schools in Beatrice, Grand Island, Wahoo, Plymouth and Hastings announced similar shortened weeks on Tuesday.
Fullerton Public Schools in rural Nance County called off school for the remainder of the week because of student and staff absences, according to the district's Facebook page.
Lincoln Public Schools announced last week that it would cancel classes for the next three Fridays in order to give teachers planning days.
* * *
Editor’s note: The Omaha World-Herald contributed to this story.