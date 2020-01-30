Westside Elementary celebrated a national recognition for the second time during a public ceremony Wednesday.
The Norfolk school was one of two in the state to receive a 2019 National ESEA Category II Distinguished School award.
“I am very excited for our staff and students to be able to accept this award,” principal Angie Baumann said. “We have wonderful students that walk through the doors every morning and amazing staff that are here and ready to support them every day.
“I have been asked by people, ‘What do you do over there at Westside?’ And my response is that we do a lot of amazing things consistently. There’s no magic pill, perfect curriculum that we can use to find success, but our staff does things the right way.”
Westside received the recognition in December because it closed the achievement gap between student groups for two or more consecutive years.
In 2015, the school received the same award but in the first category, in which it had to demonstrate exceptional student performance and academic growth for two or more consecutive years.
Westside Elementary has closed the achievement gap in a variety of subjects, including title reading and math, special education and English-language learning, Baumann said.
“Very few schools ever reach the level of success where they are granted a National ESEA Distinguished School Award, but Westside Elementary has done this twice,” said Jami Jo Thompson, Norfolk Public Schools superintendent. “It takes a tremendous amount of hard work from students and teachers to reach that level of achievement and then to maintain that level of achievement. And it’s that kind of hard work that leads to success in real life.”
One example in which Westside closed the achievement gap was in reading MAP (Measure of Academic Progress) scores, Thompson said.
From 2013 to 2019, Westside’s third-grade reading MAP scores improved from the 48th percentile to the 75th percentile. In the fourth grade, they rose from the 64th to the 80th percentile.
In the past four years, second-grade scores have improved from the 40th percentile to the 91st percentile, which is over 50 points of improvement.
Baumann will be traveling to Atlanta next week with three other teachers to accept the national award.
In addition to remarks from Baumann and Thompson, the ceremony included videos featuring Westside students and staff members and the kids singing the school song to celebrate the achievement.
“Westside is very deserving of this award because I think our staff and our administration — people who work hard, people who work together — ensure the students are always in a place they can feel successful or they can grow,” said Melinn Young, first-grade teacher, in the presentation video. “And our students are deserving of this because they worked so hard. They come to school ready to learn, and they just amaze me every day. I see little success every day with the kids. ... Every day, that’s why I do what I do.”