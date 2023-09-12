The 32nd run of the Norfolk Area PATCH Health Fair will return to Cox Activities Center at Northeast Community College on Friday, Sept. 22, beginning at 6:30 a.m. and ending at 4 p.m. The event will continue into the morning of Saturday, Sept. 23, from 6:30 to 9 a.m.
The first day will consist of a blood draw lab, vendors and presentations. The second day will include only the blood draw lab.
Fair co-chairwoman Krystal Preister said discounts for seniors no longer would be available for this year’s event, meaning all attendees will be required to pay $50 for the complete blood draw, which includes a complete blood count (CBC), chemistry panel, lipid screen, thyroxine test (T4) and thyroid-stimulating hormone (TSH). Workers still recommend attendees to fast for 10-12 hours beforehand but to continue drinking water.
Preister also noted how drawing blood at the fair results in about $700 in savings in comparison to drawing on another occasion.
The theme for the upcoming two-day health event is “Roping Up Ways to Stay Healthy,” and the health fair will feature more than 40 vendors, most of which are medical businesses and organizations in the region that will host giveaways and provide information about their services, educational displays and multiple health screenings for hemoglobin A1C, anxiety and blood pressure, as well as in-body assessments and vaccination opportunities.
Additional presentations on Friday will include:
— Fall prevention by Dr. Mahmut Kaner of Faith Regional Physician Services.
— Back pain and sciatic pain prevention by physical therapist Lin Pu of Faith Regional Health Services.
— Fatty acids information by Dr. Keith Vrbicky of Midwest Health Partners.
— A boxing class for patients diagnosed with Parkinson’s by the Norfolk Family YMCA.
— Health screening and test recommendations as you age by Dr. Alan Spanel of Yankton Medical Group.
— Low-dose lung cancer screening and mammogram vs. 3D mammograms by Norfolk-based radiologist Dr. Ben LaCrosse.
Preister said more than 700 blood labs were tested at last year’s fair, accompanied with an attendance that she said was near 1,000.
“Every year we try to capture additional crowds and additional members from our community just to keep the health fair going. We do try to advertise and reach out to other communities,” she said.
She urges attendees to recommend blood draws to those who need it or haven’t had their blood drawn.
“I am excited. I feel like every year (it gets) a little more time-consuming, but it’s also very exciting just to be able to offer these services to our community and it’s always exciting to see how many people we can get to come through and utilize the discounted labs and check out all of the vendors that we have set up to come.”