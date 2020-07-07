A new development with the goal of attracting new businesses to Norfolk received approval from the Norfolk Planning Commission on Tuesday morning.
The development, known as Bradford Business Park, will be at 37th Street and Omaha Avenue and is spearheaded by the Greater Norfolk Economic Development Foundation and being designed by Olsson.
Randy Gates, city finance officer, said the plan calls for 22 lots of commercial and light industrial businesses and the development will unfold over three phases based on market demand.
Dan Spray, chairman of the planning commission, said he believes the development has a lot of potential to bring new businesses into Norfolk.
Russ Wilcox of Real Estate Solutions and chairman of the foundation was present to speak about the development, but the commission had no questions.
The commission approved a redevelopment plan with tax increment financing, a zone change and a final plat for the business park.
The planning commission also approved two other zone changes and a conditional-use permit to allow a horse stable at a rural property in northern Norfolk.
The Norfolk Planning Commission met Tuesday at 7:30 a.m. at the Norfolk City Council Chambers.
Commission members present: Frank Arens, Matt Gilmore, Zack Gangwer, Mary Hammond, Kyle Deets, Jacob Thone, Martin Griffith, Dirk Waite and Dan Spray.
Commission members absent: None.
Meeting lasted: 25 minutes.
Others in attendance: City staff, three; media representatives, two; and about 10 from the public.
Action Items:
— The commission held a public hearing and approved a conditional-use permit for a horse stable and riding arena at 2832 N. 25th St.
— The commission held a public hearing and approved a zone change from O-D (Office District) to R-3 (Multiple Family Residential) at Hespe Drive and Country Club Road.
— The commission held a public hearing and approved a redevelopment plan for the Bradford Business Park redevelopment project.
— The commission held a public hearing and approved a zone change from Agricultural to I-1 (Light Industrial) at 37th Street and Omaha Avenue.
— The commission approved a final plat for Bradford Business Park Subdivision.
— The commission approved a sidewalk waiver at 1500 and 1510 N. Eastwood Ave.