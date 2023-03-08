LINCOLN — A West Point elementary school student has been selected as the winner of the Nebraska Attorney General’s Office’s Nebraska Missing Children’s Day poster contest.
Each year, the attorney general’s office invites fifth graders from across the state to participate in the contest, which is intended to raise awareness of missing children and remind parents, guardians and caregivers to make the safety of their children a priority.
Molly Bracht’s winning poster portrays a little girl in brightly colored clothes, sitting with her arms hugged around her legs with a dark cityscape contrasted behind her. Bracht wrote, “She has her head down because she is stressed, sad and anxious because she is not with her family.”
In her essay, Bracht said, “She is wearing bright clothes against a very dark city; because in the moment, she has to be bright and lift up her spirits so she can find her family.”
As the winner of the statewide contest, Bracht’s poster will be submitted to a national competition with the U.S. Department of Justice. The national winner will be awarded at the annual ceremony in May recognizing National Missing Children’s Day.
To see the first-place winner along with the second- and third-place finishers, visit: https://ago.nebraska.gov/missing-children’s-day-poster-contest.