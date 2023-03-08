Missing Children's Day poster

FIFTH GRADER Molly Bracht of West Point won first place in the Nebraska Missing Children’s Day poster contest with her poster, shown above.

 COURTESY PHOTO

LINCOLN — A West Point elementary school student has been selected as the winner of the Nebraska Attorney General’s Office’s Nebraska Missing Children’s Day poster contest.

Each year, the attorney general’s office invites fifth graders from across the state to participate in the contest, which is intended to raise awareness of missing children and remind parents, guardians and caregivers to make the safety of their children a priority.

Molly Bracht’s winning poster portrays a little girl in brightly colored clothes, sitting with her arms hugged around her legs with a dark cityscape contrasted behind her. Bracht wrote, “She has her head down because she is stressed, sad and anxious because she is not with her family.”

In her essay, Bracht said, “She is wearing bright clothes against a very dark city; because in the moment, she has to be bright and lift up her spirits so she can find her family.”

As the winner of the statewide contest, Bracht’s poster will be submitted to a national competition with the U.S. Department of Justice. The national winner will be awarded at the annual ceremony in May recognizing National Missing Children’s Day.

To see the first-place winner along with the second- and third-place finishers, visit: https://ago.nebraska.gov/missing-children’s-day-poster-contest.

Tags

In other news

Russia's Wagner Group chief claims more gains in Bakhmut

Russia's Wagner Group chief claims more gains in Bakhmut

KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — The owner of Russia's Wagner Group military contractor claimed Wednesday that his troops have extended their gains in the Ukrainian stronghold of Bakhmut, but it remained unclear how long the grinding fight that has exacted heavy losses might continue.

Work session planned

Work session planned

The mayor of Norfolk and the Norfolk City Council will be holding a public work session on Thursday, March 9, at 9 a.m. The session will be at the Norfolk Public Library in meeting rooms A, B and C.

Board of governors tables partnership vote

Board of governors tables partnership vote

At the Northeast Community College Board of Governors meeting Tuesday afternoon, the board tabled a motion to approve a “collaborative partnership with the City of Norfolk and Norfolk Public Schools,” as per the agenda.

Powell: Rate hikes could accelerate if economy stays strong

Powell: Rate hikes could accelerate if economy stays strong

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Federal Reserve could increase the size of its interest rate hikes and raise borrowing costs to higher levels than previously projected if evidence continues to point to a robust economy and persistently high inflation, Chair Jerome Powell said Tuesday in prepared testi…

Council seeks ‘creative’ ways to fund needed projects

Council seeks ‘creative’ ways to fund needed projects

As part of Monday night’s agenda, the Norfolk City Council will again discuss options for badly needed improvements to police facilities and repairs to city streets. Among the potential options would be an occupation tax on alcohol sales in the city.