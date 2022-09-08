Humphrey is not swimming alone.
West Point is following Humphrey’s lead.
The Humphrey City Council recently approved a bid for a new pool after initially receiving one bid that was overbudget, and negotiations resulted in deductions that resulted in a bid closer to the original estimate.
West Point wants to build a new swimming pool, and also received one bid on Aug. 23 — also from Christiansen Commercial Construction of Pender.
The estimated cost for the pool was $6.4 million, but Christiansen’s bid was $7.4 million. Again, inflation and supply issues are to blame for rising costs.
Kevin McElyea, principal owner and lead aquatic planner and designer for Aquatic Design Consultants of Louisburg, Kansas, is designing both pools.
He negotiated with Forrest Christiansen, owner of Christiansen Commercial Construction, resulting in a bid of $4,156,417 for the Humphrey pool, which is close to the original estimate of $3,941,000. The original bid was $4,847,430.
McElyea now is going through the same process with Christiansen on behalf of the City of West Point.
Tom Goulette, West Point city administrator and utility superintendent, said the city is hoping to save money like Humphrey did.
“We took the bids on Aug. 23, and Christiansen Construction was the only bidder,” he said. “So we are just starting the negotiation process with them to see where things fall out. Hopefully, we’ll see some costs savings. Kevin McElyea, with Aquatic Designs, brought up how much money he was able to save Humphrey by going through that negotiation process. So once we get those numbers pinned down, hopefully, we’ll be able to present something to the council — we’re having a special council meeting Sept. 22.”
He said the city was surprised more companies did not bid on the project.
“We honestly thought we’d have more bidders going into this. Some of them said they shied away from this because of the completion date we were asking for (May 15, 2023), and there were a variety of excuses for not bidding it, but I think a lot of it is they’re busy,” Goulette said.
He added worker shortage is one of the reason he heard companies could not take on more projects. Goulette said he did not have sticker shock.
“I can’t say I’m too surprised by how high they were,” he said. “Everything we’re seeing seems to be up 10-13 percent. When we did the original engineer’s estimate, close to a year ago, we thought we inflated it enough, but we weren’t close.”
The original estimate was $6.4 million, however, the costs rose to $7.4 million to meet the May 15, 2023, competition date. Goulette said there was an addendum completion date of October 2023, which would have cut the cost to $6.998 million.
Jason Huntington, assistant project manager for Christiansen Commercial Construction, said pool projects are one of their main lines of work, and they wanted these two projects.
“We had the opportunity to bid on both of those because, No. 1, we love doing swimming pools, that’s kind of one of our bread and butter, and No. 2, because of the proximity to our business, we did go after them pretty aggressively.”
Christiansen Commercial Construction does a lot of waste water and pool projects, so it was excited to bid on the projects and work with the engineer to get a price Humphrey — and hopefully West Point — can afford.
“We’re actually very busy, but we have some projects ending,” Huntington said. “We do that (negotiate costs) quite a bit, it depends on what the engineer’s estimate is. In this day and age, material costs have gone up so much in the last two years. We’ve seen some costs go up 20 to 30 percent, so that’s unfortunate. We do work with the cities and engineers to make sure the municipalities get what they want.”
Humphrey and West Point also took a similar financing route, implementing a 1/2 percent sales tax increase to help finance the pool, grants and public donations.
The West Point 1/2 percent sales tax goes into effect Saturday, Oct. 1.
West Point’s pool is a little over 11,000 square feet and include water slides, toddler slide, zero depth entry, family water slide, sun shades and racing lanes for swim teams.
Goulette said they are able to reuse the bath house, and only remodeling the inside.
Goulette said he is optimistic negotiations will yield a cost the city council can approve.
“I’m still optimistic; I think we can still do this,” he said. “We’ve got some grants we’re going after, too, to help fund this. Between that and the successful negotiations Humphrey has had, I think it’s a good opportunity for West Point.”
He said because Humphrey and West Point are building pools simultaneously, there might be advantages with supplies.
“I think it could help us both out,” he said.