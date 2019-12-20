If you plan on visiting West Point over the holidays or anytime soon, you may want to avoid drinking the water.
With the city’s water testing positive for more than 1,000 micrograms of manganese per liter, drinking it is not recommended.
Manganese is a naturally occurring element, said Sue Dempsey, administrator of the drinking water division of the Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services. Like calcium, iron and other elements, manganese is essential for human beings.
However, too much of it can be a bad thing.
The EPA has a health advisory for water at 300 micrograms per liter. At that level it is not recommended to use the water with baby formulas that are rice or soy based, as they already contain higher manganese levels.
When water tests positive for 1,000 micrograms per liter or more, drinking it can cause symptoms that resemble Parkinson’s disease to occur. However, whether these symptoms materialize, and to what degree, depends on a range of factors, such as age and nutrition, Dempsey said.
Another concern is that high levels of manganese could lead to dehydration, she said.
When the level of manganese in drinking water gets too high, it may be unpalatable for some people, Dempsey said. This could make people less likely to drink water and cause dehydration in some instances.
Water that tests high can be treated, though, Dempsey said, through filtration and oxidization. At lower levels, a water softener can be effective, too.
Luckily for West Point residences, the city is already working on the problem.
Tom Goulette, West Point administrator, said the community is replacing its filtration system.
“The previous filter system we have in place was never designed to remove manganese,” Goulette said. “We will be putting a new filter system in place.”
Once the new system operating, Goulette said the removal of manganese should be almost immediate.
Right now, Goulette is waiting for the new system to be approved by the DHHS. After that, West Point can start getting bids for the project.
The new filtration system is expected to cost between $2.5 million and $3 million, Goulette said.
If all goes according to plan, the new system should be in place by spring, Goulette said.
“We’re trying to move forward with this as quickly as possible,” he said. “For a contaminant that has never been regulated in the past, this is somewhat new ground for everybody.”
West Point isn’t the only Nebraska community being forced to deal with manganese. Columbus, for example, also has tested high, Dempsey said.
However, many smaller communities may have high levels of manganese in their drinking water and not even know it, Dempsey said.
The EPA requires a community to test for manganese only if it has a population of 10,000 people or more. This means many towns and cities in Nebraska and across the country aren’t necessarily being tested, Dempsey said.
“I don’t think a lot of communities are aware of it nationally,” Dempsey said. “It would be ideal for everyone to test.”
To that end, Dempsey has applied for a grant that would pay the testing costs for Nebraska communities, she said.
While she hasn’t received that grant yet, she said it is not competitive. For communities wanting to test immediately, though, the test costs $19.
So far, there have been no confirmed cases of manganese poisoning in the state, Dempsey said.