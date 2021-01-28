Two West Point residents now face charges after trying to escape a state prison.
Katherine Woitaszewski, 33, and Henry Poteet, 64, are charged with conspiracy to commit escape from a Bureau of Prisons facility in late October, the U.S. Attorney’s Office said in a press release. The maximum possible penalty if convicted is 5 years’ imprisonment, a $250,000 fine, a three-year term of supervised release and a $100 special assessment.
Woitaszewski was previously charged with felon in possession of a firearm in September of 2020, according to the release. The maximum possible penalty if convicted is 10 years’ imprisonment, a $250,000 fine, a three-year term of supervised release and a $100 special assessment.