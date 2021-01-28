Two West Point residents now face charges after trying to escape a state prison.

Katherine Woitaszewski, 33, and Henry Poteet, 64, are charged with conspiracy to commit escape from a Bureau of Prisons facility in late October, the U.S. Attorney’s Office said in a press release. The maximum possible penalty if convicted is 5 years’ imprisonment, a $250,000 fine, a three-year term of supervised release and a $100 special assessment.

Woitaszewski was previously charged with felon in possession of a firearm in September of 2020, according to the release. The maximum possible penalty if convicted is 10 years’ imprisonment, a $250,000 fine, a three-year term of supervised release and a $100 special assessment.

Tags

In other news

Nebraska might eliminate virus restrictions this weekend

Nebraska might eliminate virus restrictions this weekend

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — Nebraska could soon eliminate all of its virus-related restrictions on gatherings if the number of people hospitalized with COVID-19 continues to decline even though few people in the state have been vaccinated for the coronavirus.

Indianapolis teen charged in fatal shootings of family

Indianapolis teen charged in fatal shootings of family

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — A 17-year-old Indianapolis boy has been charged with murder for allegedly fatally shooting his parents, two teenage siblings and his 18-year-old brother’s pregnant girlfriend in the family’s home, a prosecutor announced Thursday.

State lawmakers are pushing to curb governors’ virus powers

State lawmakers are pushing to curb governors’ virus powers

Irritated by the sweeping use of executive orders during the COVID-19 crisis, state lawmakers around the U.S. are moving to curb the authority of governors and top health officials to impose emergency restrictions such as mask rules and business shutdowns.

In CDC’s backyard, school reopening debate divides experts

In CDC’s backyard, school reopening debate divides experts

Just down the road from the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, in a community flush with resident health professionals, the Decatur, Georgia, school system had no shortage of expert input on whether to resume in-person classes amid the coronavirus pandemic.