WEST POINT — The name of the person who was killed Wednesday morning in a one-vehicle accident in Cuming County has been released.

Jesse Nunez, 26, West Point, was identified as the person who was killed, according to a press release issued Thursday morning by Cuming County Sheriff Brad Boyum.

The Cuming County Sheriff’s Office was called to a one-vehicle, one-occupant accident at about 10:37 a.m. Wednesday.

The accident was nearly 3 miles south of Highway 32 on 22 Road, which is east of West Point. The vehicle had struck a tree, entered a creek bed and burned. The driver was ejected and pronounced dead at the scene, according to the release.

West Point Fire & Rescue, the Cuming County Attorney’s Office and the Nebraska State Patrol assisted.

Updated 11:04 a.m. Sept. 8

Posted Sept. 7 at 3 p.m.

