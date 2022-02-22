WEST POINT — Two West Point residents were indefinitely displaced following a house fire early Sunday morning.
West Point Volunteer Fire Chief Tom Stratman said about 1 a.m. Sunday, firefighters were called to a house located along West Pine Street in southwest West Point, where two residents had been asleep when the back side of their house caught fire. The two people were able to exit the home on their own, Stratman said.
One of the home’s occupants had woken up to the smell of smoke and briefly attempted to put the fire out himself. The man called emergency personnel shortly thereafter, Stratman said.
“It was caught quickly; if he wouldn’t have woken up right away and called us when he did, we’d be looking at quite a different story,” Stratman said.
The back end of the home sustained “fairly extensive” damage, Stratman said, but he couldn’t provide an estimate of the damage sustained. No civilians or firefighters were injured as a result of the fire, but the home’s residents were at least temporarily displaced pending an insurance company’s assessment of damages. The cause of the fire was believed to be electrical in nature, the fire chief said.
The West Point Police Department assisted at the scene, which was cleared about two hours after firefighters’ arrival.