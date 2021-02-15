The extreme cold that hit the Midwest is causing planned power outages for customers with the Nebraska Public Power District, which is part of the Southwest Power Pool.
Mark C. Becker, supervisor for corporate media and media services for NPPD, said Monday afternoon that the Southwest Power Pool declared emergency action levels were in place, which could result in “coordinated interruption of service” or more commonly called “rolling blackouts.”
“As of late Monday morning, we didn’t think it would happen,” Becker said.
Then the Southwest Power Pool exceeded its allotted amount of power, prompting the decision to begin the rolling blackouts.
Becker said “a number of them” began at 12:15 p.m., with residents in West Point reporting they were without power for 30 minutes. Becker confirmed West Point was one of the communities affected.
The situation is “fluid,” Becker said.
“It will get worst tonight (as it gets extremely cold again),” Becker said. “There could be others in the future. We’re done for now, but it could happen again.”
Also, the Stanton County Public Power District — whose wholesale provider is NPPD — also notified customers on Facebook that outages will be rotated every 30 minutes and could affect customers at any time with no notice.
The Omaha Public Power District and the Lincoln Electrical System are faced with the same situation. They are powering off as well, Becker said.
The idea is not to affect just one area but to try to spread the outages around until the megawatts are reduced as needed, he said.
For NPPD customers, like Norfolk, people need to be prepared to lose power for what should be 30 minutes.
Besides Nebraska, the extreme cold in the Dakotas, Kansas, Oklahoma, New Mexico, Iowa and other places are causing the high power usage.
Texas, which has its own power pool, also faces the same problem. The same situation is happening for the MISO power pool from roughly the Mississippi River east to Ohio.
Wholesale and retail customers of Nebraska Public Power District were first asked Sunday afternoon to take steps to conserve energy because of low temperatures.
Becker said the best thing people can do to help is conserve electrical usage. If enough power is conserved, there won’t need to be the rolling blackouts.
The situation is expected to be in effect for roughly the next 48 hours or until conditions get warmer.
NPPD gives the following advice for electric consumers:
— Turn down thermostats to 68 degrees and lower at night.
— Close shades and blinds to reduce the amount of heat lost through windows.
— Turn off and unplug non-essential lights and appliances, computers and printers.
— Close the fireplace damper when not in use to avoid losing heat through the chimney.
— Avoid using large appliances (i.e., ovens, washing machines, etc.).
— Businesses should minimize the use of electric lighting and electricity-consuming equipment as much as possible.
— Do not connect a generator to your home's electrical system. Consult a licensed electrician.
— Do not use any grilling equipment for heat indoors. Charcoal and gas grills produce large amounts of carbon monoxide, and even small amounts have potentially fatal results.
Black Hills Energy also recommends efficiency to minimize impact of prolonged frigid conditions. Black Hills Energy officials said they are closely monitoring the situation to ensure the impact on homes and businesses is minimized.
“To date, our system has performed as intended. We have worked to ensure homes stay warm, but we need your help,” said Kevin Jarosz, vice president of operations for Black Hills Energy in Nebraska on Monday afternoon. “There are steps you can take today to minimize the financial burden and reduce increased energy use generated by these frigid temperatures.”
Here are some tips to keep your family warm while the demand for energy is so high:
— Hold off on doing chores. Doing laundry or washing dishes can use energy to heat the water and your dryer. If you can, only wash full loads using cold water, air dry your clothes or, even better, wait until the extreme cold weather passes to complete these activities.
— Check your furnace filter. Make sure it’s clean and properly installed facing the correct direction.
— Make sure your furnace vent, gas fireplace vent and tankless/conventional water heater vents are free from any obstructions or debris.
— Adjust your humidity. A well-humidified house at 68 degrees is as comfortable as a dry house at 75 degrees.
— Use kitchen, bath and other ventilating fans only as needed. In just one hour, these fans can exhaust a house full of warmed air.
— Reduce hot water usage. Use low-flow faucets and shower heads and take short showers instead of baths. Set the temperature on your water heater to 120 degrees or put it on the “warm” setting.