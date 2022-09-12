Cade Stratman of West Point knows what it takes to raise and show a champion steer.
Just a week after winning reserve champion steer at the Nebraska State Fair, Cade topped the steer show Sunday during the 73rd annual Norfolk Beef Expo held at the Chuck Pohlman Ag Complex at Northeast Community College. Brody Wiese of Lindsay showed the reserve champion steer.
Kolton Rasmussen of Newman Grove won the heifer show. It was the fourth time he showed the champion or reserve champion heifer at the Norfolk show. Autumn Patzel of Newman Grove had the reserve champion heifer.
In recent years, the show sponsored by the Norfolk Area Chamber of Commerce has attracted about 100 to 130 head of cattle. Unofficially, there were 52 cattle registered for the show, with 43 exhibited and nine scratched. It was unclear why numbers were down.
Cade showed a 1,380-pound steer named Victor who came out of Division 3. The reserve champion also came from Division 3.
Ritter Feed Yards of Beemer paid a $1,100 premium for each of the champion and reserve champion steers during an auction that followed the show.
“I showed him (Victor) at the Cuming County Fair and the Nebraska State Fair,” Cade said.
The son of Doug and Joy Stratman of West Point said the secret to his success was “working hard at home and never giving up.”
“He eats hay, grain, pellets and water,” Cade said. “He has a fan and a cooler on about 50 degrees.”
Cade has only been showing since 2018 and got reserve champion at the Nebraska State Fair with a steer named Terry.
Judge Jefferson Keller of St. Paul said while numbers were down, he was impressed with the quality of cattle, especially in the steer show.
“There was probably a little bit more variation here (in the steers) compared to the heifers, but I think all six of these cattle are really good.”
Keller, who also judged the 2021 show, said he was pleased to be invited back. He said the show had high quality cattle, and he was impressed with the quality of the grooming and the showmanship.
“You couldn’t have asked for better weather,” he said. “I was impressed all the way through.”
Kolton Rasmussen of Newman Grove won the heifer show, with an animal named Roaxanne. It was named by his younger brother.
“She hasn’t won a whole bunch this year, but she has been in the top end of every class she has been in,” Rasmussen said.
This is Kolton’s eighth year showing cattle. The 16-year-old is a junior at Boone Central High School in Albion, where he plays football and basketball, serves as an FFA officer and belongs to several student organizations and “shows cattle on the side.”
So where does showing cattle rank in importance?
“Cattle is toward the top,” Kolton said. “Usually, you get up about 5 o’clock in the morning and you rinse them, then after practice about 7 o’clock you rinse and work on them until about 10 and try to get to bed at 11. It makes for a long day.”
The son of Jana and Kurtis Rasmussen of Newman Grove plans to show at Aksarben and also showed at the Nebraska State Fair. He is not afraid of putting in late nights and early mornings as he credits it with helping him to be successful.
BankFirst of Norfolk paid a $1,000 premium for the champion heifer. Ken’s Trailer Sales & Repair of Norfolk and Advantage Commodities of Pierce paid $600 for the reserve champion heifer premium.
The following were the champions and reserve champions:
Market heifers
Division I champion — Autumn Patzel, Newman Grove; reserve — Cora Patzel, Newman Grove. Division II champion — Kolton Rasmussen, Newman Grove; reserve — Kollin Rasmussen, Newman Grove.
Market steers
Division I champion — Josie Ritter, Beemer; reserve — Daron Dozler, Albion; Division II champion — Berren Strope, O’Neill; reserve — Hayden Schroeder, Wisner; Division III champion — Cade Stratman, West Point; reserve — Brody Wiese, Lindsay.
Showmanship winners
Junior — 1. Addison Dalrymple, Arnold; 2. Gavin Johnson, West Point. 3. Kinsley White, Springfield. Intermediate — 1. Brody Wiese, Lindsay; 2. Daron Dozler, Albion; 3. Brylee Patzel, Newman Grove. Senior — 1. Berren Strope, O’Neill; 2. Kolton Rasmussen, Newman Grove; 3. Josie Ritter, Beemer.