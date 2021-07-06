STANTON — A busy day in Stanton County District Court on Tuesday led to several sentences being handed out by Judge James Kube, according to a press release from the sheriff’s office.

Caleb Haas, 26, West Point, was sentenced to two consecutive 18-month prison terms for possession of a controlled substance (RX) and possession of methamphetamine. Haas was arrested last year by the Stanton County Sheriff’s Office following a traffic stop near Stanton.

Also sentenced to prison was Joshua Knight, 30, Columbus. Knight was sentenced to one year for criminal impersonation and a two-year consecutive sentence for possession of a controlled substance (methamphetamine).

Knight was arrested last December in downtown Stanton by the sheriff’s office following a traffic stop. A co-defendant still has her felony case pending in District Court.

Sentenced to 18 months of probation and 90 days in jail for attempted possession of methamphetamine, was Paul Sciarappa, 51, Stanton. He was arrested last year by the sheriff’s office at his Stanton residence.

Two others failed to show up for sentencing in court on felony charges, and had arrest warrants issued for their arrest: Nicholas Walker, 26, Omaha, and Courtney Greening, 27, Council Bluffs, Iowa.

Both were arrested last year by the sheriff’s office in possession of a large quantity of blank financial transaction devices that included checks and credit cards, along with methamphetamine.

Faith Brayerton, 43, Stanton, pled guilty to a felony charge of possession of methamphetamine and possession of marijuana. She was arrested by the sheriff’s office during a traffic stop near Stanton.

Also pleading guilty to a felony drug charge was Angelo Ricard, 29, Norfolk. Ricard was found guilty of possession of ecstasy and no operators license. He was arrested last year by the Stanton County Sheriff’s Office near Woodland Park following a traffic stop.

Tags

In other news

West Point, Columbus men sentenced to prison

West Point, Columbus men sentenced to prison

STANTON — A busy day in Stanton County District Court on Tuesday led to several sentences being handed out by Judge James Kube, according to a press release from the sheriff’s office.

4 more victims found in rubble; death toll rises to 32

4 more victims found in rubble; death toll rises to 32

SURFSIDE, Fla. (AP) — The discovery of four more victims in the rubble of a collapsed condominium building raised the death toll to 32, officials said Tuesday as a ramped-up search effort faced new threats from severe weather with Tropical Storm Elsa.

Tropical Storm Elsa gaining strength, lashing Florida Keys

Tropical Storm Elsa gaining strength, lashing Florida Keys

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. (AP) — The weather was getting worse in southern Florida on Tuesday morning as Tropical Storm Elsa began lashing the Florida Keys, complicating the search for survivors in the condo collapse and prompting a hurricane watch for the peninsula’s upper Gulf Coast.

New U.S. rules to protect animal farmers expected this week

New U.S. rules to protect animal farmers expected this week

OMAHA (AP) — The Biden administration plans to issue a new rule to protect the rights of farmers who raise cows, chickens and hogs against the country’s largest meat processors as part of a plan to encourage more competition in the agriculture sector.

US left Afghan airfield at night, didn’t tell new commander

US left Afghan airfield at night, didn’t tell new commander

BAGRAM, Afghanistan (AP) — The U.S. left Afghanistan’s Bagram Airfield after nearly 20 years by shutting off the electricity and slipping away in the night without notifying the base’s new Afghan commander, who discovered the Americans’ departure more than two hours after they left, Afghan m…