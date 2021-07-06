West Point, Columbus men sentenced to prison

STANTON — A busy day in Stanton County District Court on Tuesday led to several sentences being handed out by Judge James Kube, according to a press release from the sheriff’s office.
Caleb Haas, 26, West Point, was sentenced to two consecutive 18-month prison terms for possession of a controlled substance (RX) and possession of methamphetamine. Haas was arrested last year by the Stanton County Sheriff’s Office following a traffic stop near Stanton.
Also sentenced to prison was Joshua Knight, 30, Columbus. Knight was sentenced to one year for criminal impersonation and a two-year consecutive sentence for possession of a controlled substance (methamphetamine).
Knight was arrested last December in downtown Stanton by the sheriff’s office following a traffic stop. A co-defendant still has her felony case pending in District Court.
Sentenced to 18 months of probation and 90 days in jail for attempted possession of methamphetamine, was Paul Sciarappa, 51, Stanton. He was arrested last year by the sheriff’s office at his Stanton residence.
Two others failed to show up for sentencing in court on felony charges, and had arrest warrants issued for their arrest: Nicholas Walker, 26, Omaha, and Courtney Greening, 27, Council Bluffs, Iowa.
Both were arrested last year by the sheriff’s office in possession of a large quantity of blank financial transaction devices that included checks and credit cards, along with methamphetamine.
Faith Brayerton, 43, Stanton, pled guilty to a felony charge of possession of methamphetamine and possession of marijuana. She was arrested by the sheriff’s office during a traffic stop near Stanton.
Also pleading guilty to a felony drug charge was Angelo Ricard, 29, Norfolk. Ricard was found guilty of possession of ecstasy and no operators license. He was arrested last year by the Stanton County Sheriff’s Office near Woodland Park following a traffic stop.