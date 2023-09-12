WEST POINT — Classic car owners far and near are getting ready to bring their vehicles to the annual West Point Car Show set for Sunday, Sept. 17.
Vehicle check-in time is from 8 to 11 a.m. at the Nielsen Community Center foyer. Cars will be parked on a first-come basis on the Nielsen Community Center’s parking lots. The show is from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. with awards being given at 3 p.m.
The annual car show — which also includes a craft fair and specialty foods event — draws vehicle lovers from all over.
Matt Dinslage, a 1994 West Point Public High graduate who now lives in Houston, has spent two years doing a total frame-off respiration to his 1967 Chevelle Malibu finished in pearlized white with matte black trim and a 454 engine. His car will be part of the show.
Fifty monster trophies will be awarded to the trophy sponsors’ choice. “Best of Show” will receive an acrylic award and a cash award. Twenty specialty awards with a plaque and cash awards will be presented.
Live music from the Omaha-based band On the Fritz will be from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. in the beer garden west of the West Point Community Theater.
Several new food vendors will be adding to a tasty variety of food choices.
In conjunction with the car show, the free craft fair inside the Nielsen Community Center will feature 71 registered vendors offering the biggest variety of cottage and household crafts in the area.
The poker run cruise will take place Saturday, Sept. 16, with registration taking place from noon to 1 p.m. at the Roadhouse Lounge. Live music by The Loose Cannons will add to the festivities. Proceeds of the poker run will go to local charities.
Getting hyped up for the weekend will begin with cruise night from 7 to 9 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 13, on Main Street.