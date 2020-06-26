The Elkhorn Logan Valley Public Health Department (ELVPHD) is working with the Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services to conduct surveillance, awareness and prevention of West Nile virus.

Free mosquito repellent wipes are available at ELVPHD offices in Norfolk, Wisner and Tekamah.

Mosquitoes can grow in standing water that lasts more than four days. To lower the mosquito population around your home and property, property owners can:

— Get rid of or drain outside containers that can hold water.

— Clear thick bushes or shrubs and clean debris from around your home and ponds

— Remove all discarded tires on your property.

— Drill holes in the bottoms of recycling containers that are kept outdoors.

— Clean clogged roof gutters regularly (spring and fall)

— Turn over plastic wading pools and wheelbarrows when not in use.

— Clean and chlorinate swimming pools, outdoor saunas and hot tubs.

* * *

Want to learn more?

Call the Elkhorn Logan Valley Public Health Department with any questions or for more information at 402-529-2233.

