LINDSAY — Funding for the planned Lindsay Area Event and Wellness Center is the top priority for grant funding.
That was the opinion of those who spoke at a special meeting of the Lindsay Board of Trustees on Aug. 14.
The board held a special meeting to seek the community’s input before applying for Community Development Block Grants for the community.
Unfortunately, board member Jacob Hall said he learned the village is not eligible for many of those grants because the village does not meet the income criteria.
Lindsay Area Development (LAD), in cooperation with the village, had a community survey conducted in 2017 by Northeast Nebraska Economic Development District.
“Unfortunately, we were three households over for the CDBG,” Hall said. “So, we technically cannot apply for any of these grants.”
The grant requirements include income guidelines, and the applicant must have at least 51% of their households at the low to moderate income guidelines, and Lindsay has about 48% who make more than that, which is roughly three family households.
That made all but one of the agenda items moot.
The board had no reason to discuss grants for public works, infrastructure, planning and tourism development.
The final agenda item dealt with all other grants available in 2023.
Tim Wiese asked if another survey could be done, and Hall said it could but not in time to meet the Sept. 1 deadline this year to apply.
Board chairman Fred Hoefer said an updated new survey should be considered for 2024 applications.
He then asked for pubic comments on what projects should be considered for grants.
Terry Beller said he supported funding for the events center.
“I think, first and foremost, is the wellness center,” he said. “I think we need to direct our attention to that, we need to be progressive on this wellness center.”
Wiese asked if there were any other grants Lindsay could apply for to help finance infrastructure that did not require a survey.
Village clerk/treasurer John Haynes said he was attending a Nebraska Department of Transportation grant workshop that could help finance Plum Street improvements. The street is now graveled.
Hall said he would be willing to look at other grant opportunities.
Jenny Korth of LAD said she supports seeking grants for projects that help the town grow.
“I agree with what Terry said, focusing on projects that are going to increase the development of the town frame, bring more people into town, which brings more money into the town. Paving part of Plum Street is also critical as people start seeing projects and progress will be impactful.
“The other thing I suggest is to invite Todd Duren from Loup (Public Power) to speak at a future board meeting. This isn’t necessarily a grant, but LB 840 ... that’s basically a city tax. You can put a fraction of a percent on and those funds the town would get. The money you get from that would specifically earmarked to support different projects,” she said.
Korth said Duren helped Albion, St. Edward and Columbus implement LB 840.